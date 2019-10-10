The Berkeley Hotel in Richmond's Shockoe Slip has been acquired by a Richmond-based real estate investment trust with plans to renovate the building.
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. said Thursday it has bought the boutique hotel at 1200 E. Cary St. for $7 million.
Apple Hospitality, the publicly traded company which has one of the largest portfolios of upscale service hotels in the U.S., said it plans to "renovate and reposition the hotel, incorporating services and amenities that are consistent with our existing rooms-focused portfolio of hotels."
“We are pleased to add this unique property to our portfolio and expand our presence in the dynamic downtown Richmond market,” said Nelson Knight, executive vice president and chief investment officer of Apple Hospitality, in a statement from the company. Knight could not be reached for further comment on Thursday.
The company owns a portfolio of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 rooms in 34 states, including the Richmond Marriott in downtown Richmond and the Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott in Shockoe Slip.
"We are working on the design plans for the renovation of the hotel and do not have any details to share at this time," a company spokeswoman said in an email response to questions.
The company's announcement said the hotel is "currently known as The Berkeley Hotel" but it did not indicate if or when the name might be changed.
Located at 12th and East Cary streets, The Berkeley Hotel has 55 guest rooms along with meeting space and the Cobblestone Bar and Grill at The Berkeley Hotel restaurant.
It opened in 1988 by Alan Manners Voorhees, an influential urban planner and civil engineer who turned to development later in life. Voorhees died while visiting the hotel in 2005 at age 83.
City of Richmond records indicate the property was acquired in 2007 by Golden Bear LLC for $5.08 million. It was most recently assessed at $4.53 million.
The hotel was designed to be architecturally similar to the buildings surrounding it in the historic Shockoe Slip and in the style of a European boutique hotel. It was named for Berkeley Castle in England and the Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County.
The hotel is located about four blocks from Apple Hospitality’s corporate headquarters on East Main Street and two blocks from the company's dual-branded Courtyard and Residence Inn.
"It is our intention that the hotel will remain independent, and we will leverage our deep knowledge of the Richmond market to create a compelling product for our guests and maximize property-level performance,” Nelson said in the statement.
The Berkeley Hotel fell off of AAA's Four Diamond list in 2017 after being on the list each year since 1989.
Apple Hospitality's portfolio of properties includes 108 Marriott-branded hotels, 125 Hilton-branded hotels, one Hyatt-branded hotel and one independent hotel.
