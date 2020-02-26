The Brink's Co., a Henrico County-based secure transportation and logistics company, is planning to make the largest acquisition in the company's more than 160-year history.
Brink's, which is best known for operating a large fleet of armored trucks that transport cash and valuables in countries around the world, said Wednesday it has agreed to pay about $860 million to buy most of the cash operations of United Kingdom-based G4S plc, a global security and cash management company.
The acquisition, expected to be completed in phases through the end of this year, would further solidify Brink’s position as the world’s largest provider of secure logistics and transportation, after the company started a strategy several years ago to turn around its profitability and expand its footprint through targeted acquisitions.
The deal "will certainly be our largest acquisition in 160 years," Douglas A. Pertz, Brink's president and chief executive officer, said on a conference call with analysts.
The acquisition includes a fleet of about 3,300 G4S vehicles with operations in 17 markets around the world, adding to Brink’s current fleet of about 13,500 vehicles. G4S has more than 20,000 employees. Brink's has about 62,400 employees in 41 countries.
Fourteen of those markets that G4S serves will be new ones for Brink's cash management operations - in the Netherlands, Malaysia, Romania, Belgium, Ireland, Kuwait, the Czech Republic, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Cyprus, Indonesia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.
The deal excludes G4S's cash operations in its largest single market in the United Kingdom, as well as operations in South Africa and several smaller countries.
Brink's said the G4S operations to be acquired generated 2019 revenue of about $800 million and operating profit of about $85 million.
The deal is nearly twice the size of Brink's acquisition in 2018 of Maryland-based Dunbar Armored Inc, for $520 million, which Brink's said made it the largest U.S. player by revenue in the cash-management industry.
Pertz said the acquisition will give the company a substantially larger global footprint and provide "a new platform for revenue and profit growth, with strong new positions in high cash markets in eastern Europe and Asia.”
The addition of the G4S operations would increase Brink's annual revenue from about $3.77 billion to about $4.57 billion, more than twice the revenue of Loomis, Brink’s largest competitor.
"It is important to note that only three short years ago, our financial results lagged well behind those of our best competitors," Pertz said.
With the G4S deal, Brink's has announced 14 acquisitions since March 2017, when the company said it was pursuing a strategy to grow through acquisitions in high profit-margin segments of its industry.
Pertz was hired in June 2016 after Brink’s had been pressured by an activist investment firm to improve its financial performance and business strategy following annual losses in 2014 and 2015.
The company plans to fund the acquisition with cash and debt. "We have a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity to consummate this deal," said Ronald J. Domanico, the company's chief financial officer. With the deal, Brink's will have net debt of about $2.15 billion.
