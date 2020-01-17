The Container Store - a chain selling a potpourri of items focused on organizing solutions for the home and office - plans to open a location in the fall.
It will be the suburban Dallas-based retailer's first location in the Richmond region and its fourth in Virginia.
"We are confirming the store will open in Richmond in fall 2020 but don’t have other details to share right now," spokeswoman Mara Richter said.
Look for the storage and organization specialty retailer to take over space once used by Circuit City and then hhgregg consumer electronic chains off West Broad Street in front of the Short Pump Town Center.
Henrico issued a building permit on Dec. 20 for $1.5 million-worth of tenant upfit work to be done on the store at 11732 W. Broad St. The permit says it is for the "Container Store."
The Container Store Group Inc. originated the concept of selling storage and organizational products and solutions with its first store in Dallas in 1978. It conducted an initial public offering of its stock in 2013.
The chain operates more than 90 stores in 33 states and the District of Columbia.
The retailer sells more than 10,000 products to designed to help customers organize space in their homes and office with creative, multifunctional and customizable storage solutions. It also offers a full suite of custom closets in different sizes and styles.
The Container Store generated about $228.7 million in sales for the fiscal third quarter that ended Dec. 28, up 3.2% from the same period in 2018. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 3% during the fiscal third quarter.
