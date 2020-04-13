Starting Tuesday April 14, The Fresh Market is requiring all customers wear masks or face coverings inside its stores. And the grocery aisles at Publix are now one-way.

The two grocery retailers said they are taking the steps to protect employees and customers from a coronavirus infection.

North Carolina-based The Fresh Market said it is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on use of face masks by the public for making the requirement at its stores.

Employees already were required to wear them.

The Fresh Market is among the first grocery chains in the country to require masks be worn by shoppers.

The chain, which has four stores in the Richmond area, said it has taken other steps to promote physical distancing including reserved hours for seniors and shoppers in higher risk categories, contactless credit card checkout, limiting the number of shoppers in the store, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Publix has installed blue directional floor markers in all aisles to help keep customers moving in one direction to promote social distancing during the pandemic. It has 13 stores in the Richmond area.

"To help with customer traffic flow, we have added directional markings to our aisles," a Publix spokeswoman said. "This will allow customers and associates to better distance themselves while on the aisle. We have posted in-store signage and added public address announcements, all in an effort to remind customers and associates of the importance of social distancing."

Florida-based Publix, the nation’s fifth-largest grocery chain, began making adding the one-way aisles at stores late last week.

Kroger, the nation's largest traditional supermarket, has started to test one-way aisles in select markets to further support physical distancing. Those tests are not being done in the chain’s 18 stores in the Richmond region.

Kroger joins other retailers, including Publix, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Aldi and Lidl, in installing plexiglass barriers at checkout lanes.

