Scott’s Addition was a sleepy industrial section of Richmond full of warehouses a decade or more ago. The area — bound on the east by Arthur Ashe Boulevard, the south by West Broad Street, the west by Interstate 195 and the north by railroad tracks — now has become a hot spot for work, living and play.
The neighborhood has benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars in private investments for new apartments, offices, breweries, cideries, restaurants and entertainment venues.
Thousands of residents have moved into the apartment buildings in Scott’s Addition — and more apartments are planned.
More businesses have taken space, including finance consulting firm Fahrenheit Advisors; architecture and design studio 510 Architects; and investment banking firm Smither & Co. The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond moved from Chesterfield County, where it had operated for 20 years, to Scott’s Addition last year.
The area is home to six breweries, three cideries, one distillery and one meadery, including Ardent Craft Ales, The Veil Brewing Co. and Blue Bee Cider. More are planned.
A dozen or so restaurants operate there — from Lunch. | Supper! restaurants and Fat Dragon Chinese Kitchen & Bar, to acclaimed chef Peter Chang’s restaurant in the former Hofheimer building on West Broad Street. Gelati Celesti opened one of its ice cream shops there.
Scott’s Addition went from an industrial-day-type population to an activity hub of residents and businesses and restaurants.
That increased attention on Scott’s Addition also means an increase in problems, from more traffic and fewer parking spaces to more trash on the streets.
But will the neighborhood continue to attract new apartments, restaurants, businesses and entertainment options?
The next Metro Business Live event — on Tuesday, Dec. 10 — will talk about the future of Scott’s Addition. A panel of experts will discuss the topic at that event. The panelists will be:
Mark A. Olinger
- , who has been the director of Richmond’s Department of Planning & Development Review since September 2011.
Michael Babin
- , founder and principal at Neighborhood Restaurant Group, an Alexandria-based restaurant group that recently announced plans for The Belleville food hall — the first in Richmond. The Belleville is a 25,000-square-foot space at 1509 Belleville St. that will feature roughly 18 food vendors, The Veil Brewing Co.’s taproom and three bars — one of which will use the building’s rooftop.
Robyn Zacharias
- , president and CEO of the Barber Martin Agency, which moved from Chesterfield into a refurbished space in Scott’s Addition in 2017. She started working at the agency in 1993, became president in 2003 and became sole owner in 2014.
David Gallagher
- , co-founder and CEO of Dominion Payroll, the Richmond-based payroll and human resource services company started in 2002. The company moved its offices from downtown Richmond into the new Symbol development at 3200 Rockbridge St. in 2017. Gallagher and his business partner also developed Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club, a floor shuffleboard game center that opened inside a renovated 18,000-square-foot warehouse at 3406 W. Moore St. last year.
Courtney Mailey
- , founder and CEO of Blue Bee Cider, which opened its first cidery in South Richmond in 2012 and relocated its production and tasting facility into the former city stables property at 3101 W. Clay St. in 2016. Before starting Blue Bee, she worked in economic development for 12 years.
Richmond Times-Dispatch Business Editor Gregory J. Gilligan will moderate the discussion.
Metro Business Live events are a way to connect, challenge and inspire business owners, CEOs, employees, entrepreneurs, advocates and others. Even though the event will feature a panel discussion, participation by those attending is encouraged.
The event will be held at the RTD building at 300 E. Franklin St. The gathering, which includes a catered breakfast, will be from 7:15 to 9 a.m.
Tickets are $25 per person if purchased by Wednesday Nov. 27, and $30 after that.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.richmond.com/events/metro-business-live.
