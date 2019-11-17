Scott’s Addition has benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars in private investments for new apartments, offices, breweries, cideries, restaurants and entertainment venues in recent years.
The neighborhood is far different from what it was a decade or more ago when Scott’s Addition was a sleepy industrial section of Richmond full of warehouses.
Scott’s Addition went from an industrial-day-type population to an activity hub of residents and businesses and restaurants.
That increased attention on Scott’s Addition also means an increase in problems, from more traffic and fewer parking spaces to more trash on the streets.
But will the neighborhood continue to attract new apartments, restaurants, businesses and entertainment options?
The next Metro Business Live event — on Tuesday, Dec. 10 — will talk about the future of Scott’s Addition. A panel of experts will discuss the topic at that event. The panelists will be:
Michael Babin, founder and principal at Neighborhood Restaurant Group, an Alexandria-based restaurant group that recently announced plans for The Belleville food hall — the first in Richmond. The Belleville is a 25,000-square-foot space at 1509 Belleville St. that will feature roughly 18 food vendors, The Veil Brewing Co.’s taproom and three bars — one of which will use the building’s rooftop.
Mark A. Olinger, who has been the director of Richmond’s Department of Planning & Development Review since September 2011.
Robyn Zacharias, president and CEO of the Barber Martin Agency, which moved from Chesterfield County into a refurbished space in Scott’s Addition in 2017. She started working at the agency in 1993, became president in 2003 and became sole owner in 2014.
David Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of Dominion Payroll, the Richmond-based payroll and human resource services company started in 2002. The company moved its offices from downtown Richmond into the new Symbol development at 3200 Rockbridge St. in 2017. Gallagher and his business partner also developed Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club that opened last year.
Courtney Mailey, founder and CEO of Blue Bee Cider, which opened its first cidery in South Richmond in 2012 and relocated its production and tasting facility into the former city stables property at 3101 W. Clay St. in 2016.
Richmond Times-Dispatch Business Editor Gregory J. Gilligan will moderate the discussion.
Metro Business Live events are a way to connect, challenge and inspire business owners, CEOs, employees, entrepreneurs, advocates and others. Even though the event will feature a panel discussion, participation by those attending is encouraged.
The event will be held at the RTD building at 300 E. Franklin St. The gathering, which includes a catered breakfast, will be from 7:15 to 9 a.m.
Tickets are $25 per person if purchased by Wednesday, Nov. 27, and $30 after that.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.richmond.com/events/metro-business-live.
