More than 20,000 people from across the country were slated to flood the Richmond region this weekend for the annual Jefferson Cup youth soccer tournament.
About 18,000 players, parents, coaches, college scouts and family members were supposed to be here last weekend and more than 20,000 people were to come next weekend as part of the four-weekend tournament, one of the largest of its kind in the nation.
Visitors had booked more than 32,000 hotels rooms throughout the region and as far away as Fredericksburg and Williamsburg for the last three weekends of the tournament. They made reservations at area restaurants and were slated to shop at malls or visit museums or tourist sites.
They never came.
The tournament as well as other sporting events, notably NASCAR's spring race, and conventions, fundraisers, meetings and weddings were either canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cancellations are taking a toll on the region's hospitality, tourism and food service industries, from restaurants and hotels to museums and other tourist sites closing or substantially curtailing operations. For instance, the boutique Quirk Hotels in downtown Richmond and in Charlottesville temporarily have shut down operations beginning Friday.
"It has just been catastrophic," said Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry.
"The entire industry has been devastated. We are not alone with this pain," he said.
The economic impact of the region's $2.6 billion travel and tourism industry is hard to predict, Berry said, but it undoubtedly will take a big hit.
Tourism in the Richmond region is a big economic driver. It supported 24,400 jobs in 2018 and generated $96.8 million in state taxes and $73.5 million in local taxes that year, according to the latest study conducted for the local tourism organization.
The decreased travel due to coronavirus also will inflict an $809 billion total hit to the U.S. economy and eliminate 4.6 million travel-related American jobs this year, according to a new analysis released Tuesday by the U.S. Travel Association.
Total spending on travel in the U.S. — transportation, lodging, retail, attractions and restaurants — is projected to plunge 31% or by $355 billion for the year, the group said. That decline is more than six times the impact of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the group said.
For the Jefferson Cup tournaments, for instance, the region lost a total of between 55,000 and 60,000 visitors over the three weekends. (The tournament's first weekend was held this month, attracting about 18,000 visitors.)
In 2019, the Jefferson Cup had a $25 million economic impact to the region during the four weekends, according to Richmond Region Tourism.
Not only are the players, the teams and families disappointed about the tournament's cancellation, others in the region are deeply impacted, said Jay Howell, executive director of the Richmond Strikers soccer club that puts on the annual tournament.
"It has ripple affects," Howell said. "The impact on the hotels, all of the service industries, all of the gas stations, the grocery stores. It is going to be very difficult on every level, from the players to the businesses."
Sporting events have contributed significantly to hotel occupancy and to tourism in the Richmond region in the last couple of years.
One of the biggest hits to the local economy will be the postponement of NASCAR’s Cup Series race, which had been scheduled for April 19 at Richmond Raceway.
The spring Cup Series race typically has one of the top nights for hotel occupancy in the region. The 2018 spring race weekend, the latest figures available, pushed hotel occupancy in the Richmond area to 92.4 percent making that particular Saturday in April the biggest single night for hotel stays in the region for that entire year.
Beyond the Jefferson Cup and the NASCAR race, 19 other sporting events that had been scheduled for the next eight weeks in the Richmond region have been canceled, Berry said. Those events had booked a total of 7,000 room nights.
At least 15 conventions or large meetings also have been called off in the upcoming eight weeks, Berry said. That is a loss of another 11,000 room nights.
One convention that was called off was Trinity Motivation's spring leadership conference, which was slated to be held the weekends of April 3-5 and April 17-19. About 6,000 people were expected to attend the convention each weekend.
The region has nearly 18,000 rooms at about 160 hotel properties.
The hotel and restaurant industries have been among the hardest hit.
"We have experienced the greatest occupancy decline in three weeks that we have ever experienced, coupled with cancellations of all meetings and the closure of our dining rooms and bars," said Robert C. Reed, vice president of SMI Hotel Group, the Richmond-based company that owns and manages the Commonwealth Park Suites Hotel and the Delta Hotels by Marriott properties in downtown Richmond; the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond in Chesterfield County; and the Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport in Henrico County.
"This has forced us to make tough decisions, resulting in furloughs of salaried staff and drastic cuts in hours to our associates," Reed said. "Through this our primary focus has been and remains the health and safety of our team members and guests.
Nick Patel, president of Kalyan Hospitality, a Henrico County-based hotel company that operates 18 hotels in Virginia, said occupancy at his properties over the next several weeks is at unprecedented low levels.
"It's almost non-existent," Patel said about occupancy levels. "We have been receiving enormous amounts of cancellations."
A month ago after coming out of a good winter season, Patel was expecting a pretty strong March. Occupancy levels at the beginning of the month were in the 70%-75% range and trending strong for the month.
His four hotels in the Richmond region — Comfort Suites in Colonial Heights; Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Petersburg; a Hampton Inn in Petersburg; and a Holiday Inn Express in Hopewell - were booked each weekend for the Jefferson Cup.
Then the coronavirus warnings hit and that event and others were called off and travel curtailed.
"That really hurt," he said.
Occupancy at Shamin Hotels, the largest hotel operator in Virginia and in the Richmond region, has declined dramatically at its 38 properties in the region. Its largest local property is the 254-room Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa Short Pump in Henrico. Shamin operates a total of 61 hotels in six states.
"Some hotels are 10% or less occupancy - those that cater more to the business traveler - and some hotels may be as high as 40%," said Neil Amin, Shamin's president and chief executive officer.
"The business traveler is non-existent. They have canceled all travel for the next month. The airport area, the downtown area and the West End are not seeing much traffic at this time," Amin said,
His hotels that operate along interstate highways are still seeing some bookings.
Chester-based Shamin, which employs thousands of workers, has been forced to furlough some of its full-time employees and reduce the time for its hourly workers.
Restaurants that operate inside the company's hotels are closed, and Shamin is "thinking" about having to temporarily close some of its hotel properties. "It is more about the health and welfare of our associates and our guests," Amin said.
"The positive thing is that everyone is working with the hospitality industry to help the hotel owners and the associates navigate this difficult time," he said.
Owners of the 74-room Quirk Hotel in downtown Richmond, which opened in September 2015, and the 80-room hotel in Charlottesville, which opened earlier this month, made the hard decision to shutter temporarily.
"These last few weeks, we have watched the travel industry and world halt around us. The ripple effects are vast and we are feeling them immensely," said Ted Ukrop, who along with his wife Katie, own the hotels.
"At this time, we have made the difficult decision that as of [Friday], we are temporarily suspending services and operations at Quirk hotels, restaurants, bars and galleries," he said in an email. "We know these decisions directly impact our local community, especially our valued colleagues and their families. We are working hard to continue to care for those impacted and quickly address and support their needs."
Richmond-based Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., the publicly traded company that operates 231 hotels in 34 states, said it is taking steps to try to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business. Apple Hospitality's properties in the Richmond area include the Richmond Marriott hotel downtown and the Courtyard by Marriott, the Residence Inn by Marriott and the Berkeley Hotel, all in Shockoe Slip.
The company said Friday that all of its hotels remain open and are operational, but it has implemented initiatives at each to reduce labor costs and to curtail certain services and amenities. It also has postponed all non-essential capital improvement projects planned for 2020 and anticipates reducing about $50 million in its already-announced projects for the year.
Apple Hospitality also has suspended its monthly distributions to shareholders and is increasing the amount of cash on hand by taking a recent drawn on its credit facility.
Glade M. Knight, the company’s founder and executive chairman, has volunteered to forego his salary for the next six months, the company said Friday. His 2019 base salary was $367,500, according to the regulatory filings.
His son, Justin G. Knight, Apple Hospitality's president and CEO, has agreed to reduce his target compensation by 60% this year. His base salary last year was $525,000, the regulatory filings show.
"We do not take these decisions lightly," Justin Knight said in a statement. "While we do not yet know how long the current situation will last, we will work to reinstate normal operations at our hotels and appropriate distributions to our shareholders as the environment improves. We remain confident in the strength of our hospitality platform and the experience and ability of our team to successfully manage these unprecedented times.”
It is uncertain what the total economic impact could be to the Richmond region from the coronavirus or how long it might take for the industry to recover.
"The uncertainty is what is so frustrating," Richmond Region Tourism's Berry said.
While Berry said it is too early to determine the fallout from this pandemic, looking at the impact on hotel operations after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the recession that began in 2008 might provide some guidance.
After 9/11, it took the hotels in the Richmond region about 12 months to recover to record levels the properties were generating in occupancy taxes, Berry said.
But, he said, the 2008 recession took the region's hotel industry longer to recover - about five years for area hotels to return to generating the same record tax revenue levels that it had before the recession began.
Local governments are trying to help the tourism industry.
The Henrico Board of Supervisors adopted last week an emergency ordinance eliminating penalties and late fees for restaurants and hotels that are late on paying meals and lodging tax to the county.
County officials said the action will make it easier for business owners to continue paying their employees through the crisis.
“Penalties and interest can become pretty significant,” county Manager John Vithoulkas said. “Our local economy is so reliant on tourism. It’s absolutely been impacted.”
Officials said there are approximately 1,000 restaurants and 90 hotels in Henrico.
The tax relief measure will remain in effect until June 22. It does not apply to any current past-due bills.
The measure helps hotels and restaurants with cash flow issues, Berry said. Restaurants and hotels collect the tax one month and remit it to the locality the following month. Now this gives hotels some breathing room, Berry said.
Richmond is considering a measure this week to roll out an amnesty program for meals, hotels and admission taxes on those local taxes due between March 13 and June 30. The restaurants and hotels would still owe the city their March tax payment, but removing late fees would allow restaurants to pay the amount down the road without penalties so they can use their existing capital to pay staff and bills in the immediate future.
Other local jurisdictions are expected to approve similar hotel and meals tax relief measures this week.
