Managing a business is hard work. It's especially hard when you've got an infant in your arms, or even two.
Charis Jones was trying to make a go of her new business, Sassy Jones, a seller of jewelry, handbags and other accessories, when she found out she was pregnant.
"Not kinda pregnant, but real pregnant with twin boys," Jones quipped at the Metro Business Live program hosted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Jones and four other Richmond-area businesswomen shared sometimes humorous anecdotes of challenges overcome and lessons learned on their journeys as women executives and entrepreneurs. The Sept. 17 forum, attended by about 80 people, was moderated by Paige Mudd, executive editor and vice president of news at The Times-Dispatch.
Jones doubled as a new mom and a struggling entrepreneur, carrying the twin boys with her as she drove to sales events and expos along the East Coast.
"At four months old, we were on the road, executing this marketing tour in a minivan for a year," she said. "When you want it bad enough, you are going to do whatever it takes to get it done."
Kishau Rogers also had an infant daughter in 2004 when she founded Websmith Inc., a Richmond-based web application development company. She got a $1,500 micro-loan from a nonprofit to start her business.
"I ran that business with her on my lap," Rogers said. "She has been though this journey with me. She understands her mom’s an entrepreneur."
Rogers managed Websmith for 15 years and recently founded a new startup, Time Study Inc., which uses machine learning, advanced natural language processing, and data science to automatically tell how employees spend their time.
Sarah Paxton, the president and co-owner of home furnishings retailer LaDiff, said she returned to work when her daughter was just three weeks old. "She sat in front of me as I did data entry," she said.
"She had both parents working at the same place," said Paxton, whose husband, Andy Thornton, is founder and co-owner of LaDiff. "There were many dinner hours where she would put her hands up, at five or six years old, and go...'No..more...work!'"
Paxton said LaDiff is "very receptive" to the needs of parenting by its staff, as well as to those who need to take care of aging parents.
"You do the best you can, and I think the kids see you become a success and it means a lot to them," said Ashton Harrison, who founded lighting products retailer Shades of Light in 1986 and sold the business in 2011. Harrison is now CEO of Brass Beds of Virginia.
Dawn Beninghove, a registered nurse, started her company Companion Extraordinaire Home Care Services in April 2003 after having difficultly finding good home care for her father during his struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
"I took $10 to the Hanover County Courthouse, laid it on the counter, wrote in this humongous ledger the name of my company, and that is how we started," she said.
The company started with three people. Sixteen years later, it has 138 employees.
"For me, the journey has been long and it has been incredible," she said. "I have met amazing people along the way. It has been a love. For us, it has been a ministry along the way to be able to touch people's lives."
Beninghove, a grandmother of nine, said her son was 19 when she started her company.
"My son is amazing," she said, her voice cracking with emotion. "He's flying all over the United States now. I am so proud of him, because just recently he said, 'Mom, I saw you struggle, I saw you working hard, and you were my inspiration.'"
Asked how they define success for themselves in business, none of the panelists reduced it simply to profit.
"I think success for me is getting a company to the point where it does not need me," Harrison said. "Don’'t try to be everything to everybody. Find your niche and go with it."
Rogers said success, for her, "is really about creative freedom and being able to empower people to nurture an idea to fruition."
Beninghove defined success in terms of human development, telling how she once had a woman arrive for an interview who, along with her husband and children, had been homeless for several months.
"We were able to put her through school, and they now have a home and her husband was able to get a job," she said. "She is a now one of my district care coordinators. That is my success, through others.”
