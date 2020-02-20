The Martin Agency has a new chief strategy officer.
Elizabeth Paul takes over developing, communicating and executing the Richmond-based advertising firm’s corporate strategic initiatives from Michael Chapman, who had been in that role since March 2018.
“Elizabeth’s well-regarded for pioneering new ways of studying, influencing and creating culture,” said Chapman, who now is fully assuming the role as the agency’s chief growth officer. “Elizabeth [is] the builder who can challenge the hell out of how we think, listen and make — sharpening how Martin lives out its mission to impact culture to impact sales.”
Paul has been the chief strategy officer since January 2018 at MullenLowe in Boston, which, like The Martin Agency, is owned by Interpublic Group. She had worked at MullenLowe since 2015.
She worked at The Martin Agency for eight years and The Mom Complex for two years.
“I was drawn to Martin’s mission to help brands hijack culture to fight invisibility,” Paul said in a statement. “We are in the business of creating cultural goods. In the pop-cultural landscape, brand can be polluters or contributors.”
Paul becomes the ninth member of the agency’s executive leadership team, which now is 55% female.
The shift in gender equality in the leadership ranks is a change since late 2017 when Kristen Cavallo was brought in as chief executive officer to run the agency in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal involving its former chief creative officer. Cavallo is the agency’s first female CEO.
The agency said that women now represent 40% of its creative department and 50% of staff leadership positions.
“Two years ago, we made a bet that our internal culture would have a measurable impact on our external success,” said Carmina Drummond, chief talent officer of The Martin Agency, in a statement. “In addition to gender pay equity and extended parental leave, we have increased racial diversity by 50% and are a far better company for it — our creative is more impactful and yields better results for our clients.”
