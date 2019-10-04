The Martin Agency is parting ways with a long-time client, citing "differing philosophies."
The Richmond-based ad shop and credit card provider Discover Financial Services jointly announced Friday the decision to end their 13-year relationship at the end of the year.
"It was our choice and this will not be affecting any employees," The Martin Agency spokeswoman Jaclyn Ruelle said.
“A lot has changed in marketing and communications, and it has become clear we have differing philosophies for the future,” The Martin Agency CEO Kristen Cavallo said in a statement. “As we move forward, we do so rooting for each other and what’s next.”
Discover, one of the nation’s largest credit card providers, said it is conducting a search for a new creative agency of record.
“Discover and The Martin Agency have enjoyed a long, successful partnership that succeeded in building our brand while producing strong business results,” Ryan Scully, Discover's senior vice president of brand, media and consumer insights, said in a statement. “We are proud of the work we have done together and grateful to [The Martin Agency] for their development of creative concepts that reflected a deep understanding of our customer and of our brand.”
When Discover signed on with The Martin Agency in 2006, industry publication AdAge reported the account was worth $80 million in annual billings.
