Chase Bank will open its first branches in the Richmond region this summer.
The nation’s largest bank plans to open a location at 8727 Staples Mill Road in Henrico County, possibly in July. A month or so later, Chase should open a second branch at 11720 W. Broad St. in front of Short Pump Town Center.
The bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co., hasn’t set specific opening dates yet for those branches because of the coronavirus. Many financial institutions across the country including Chase have temporarily closed branches, shortened location hours or are having customers use drive-thru banking in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Chase branch at the southeast corner of Parham and Staples Mill is ready to open, a bank spokeswoman said.
“But the bank is waiting to open to keep customers and employees safe, first and foremost, as well as to ensure a complete customer experience,” she said
The bank had spent the last several months renovating the 2,942-square-foot building into one of its branches. It had been a BB&T Bank branch.
Work continues on converting the former Matchbox brick oven pizza restaurant building in front of Short Pump Town Center into a branch. Matchbox closed the location last June. Before that, it had been a Chili’s restaurant.
Chase plans to build a new branch at 5205 W. Broad St., just west of Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico. That location should be ready by late this year.
It will be on the site of the former Extra Billy’s Barbecue restaurant, which was torn down late last month. The restaurant had closed in March 2018.
Construction on that Chase location hasn’t started yet.
Each branch will have between eight and 10 employees.
Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist and managing director at Capitol Securities Management Inc., a brokerage and investment firm in Henrico County, said it will be good for the Richmond area to have Chase branches.
“Chase has always been regarded as a bank serving your larger demographic areas, so in my view that Richmond now has graduated to the top tier of cities,” Engelke said. “This will be great for the Richmond area.”
The branches should provide Chase with good exposure to potential customers. In particular, the Short Pump branch is in a high demographic area. “They should do well there,” he said.
Chase’s entry into the market will increase competition, Engelke said. “But Chase will go after a different market.”
Earlier this year, Chase opened an ATM-only location inside the building at 1211 W. Broad St., next to the Jamaica House restaurant, on the Virginia Commonwealth University’s academic campus.
Chase has an overall goal to open 20 branches in the Richmond region over the next several years, the spokeswoman said. By the end of 2022, Chase is slated to have about 10 of those branches open in the area.
The company is looking throughout the Richmond area for possible locations, targeting 30% of its new branches to be in low and moderate income communities.
The three branches it is opening this year have been approved by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates and supervise all national banks. Chase hasn’t apply for any other locations yet.
Chase is looking elsewhere in Virginia for locations.
It entered the Washington, D.C. market in 2018. It now has seven branches and 10 ATM-only locations in Northern Virginia and one branch in Charlottesville,
The bank plans to add branches in Hampton Roads, but a number of locations and timetable hasn’t been disclosed.
The company has had a presence in the Richmond area since 2011 when it opened a commercial banking office in downtown Richmond. It expanded to Norfolk in 2017 offering middle market, government banking and treasury services.
In 2018, Chase said it would open 70 new branches between Baltimore and Richmond, hire 700 new employees, commit $4 billion to regional home and small business lending. That was part of a bigger plan to open about 400 new branches and hire as many as 3,000 employees in new markets over the next five years in markets including Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.: Nashville, Tenn.; and Pittsburgh.
New York-based JPMorgan Chase is the nation’s largest financial institution, and the sixth largest in the world, with $2.68 trillion of assets.
