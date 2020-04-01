Just a month ago, the Richmond-based startup company Naborforce was seeing its business grow at a substantial pace.
Then came the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the company to drastically scale back its business, which provides an online platform that enables people called "Nabors" to earn some extra cash by providing neighborly services such as grocery shopping and household chores to senior citizens or other homebound people.
"Obviously, we are at the eye of the storm," Naborforce founder Paige Wilson said. "Our entire business is built around connection, and especially connection with seniors."
Instead of connecting with seniors, Wilson has spent much of this week applying for the federal government stimulus money available to small businesses after Congress approved the CARES Act, or the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
"I think all of the stimulus programs are important to us," Wilson said.
The $2.2 trillion economic stimulus law includes almost $350 billion in federally guaranteed loans for small firms with fewer than 500 employees under what is called the "Paycheck Protection Program." The loans are forgivable if the funds are spent on payroll, and interest on rent, mortgage and utilities.
The loans are expected to be available starting Friday April 3 for businesses, although it may take longer for some businesses to see the money.
The stimulus program is designed around protecting and preserving payrolls as much as possible - businesses can apply for loans for as much as 2.5 times their average monthly payroll costs, though it does exclude salary amounts in excess of $100,000.
So a hypothetical business that had $10,000 in average monthly payroll could quality for a loan of $25,000. There are limits on how much of the loan is forgivable, depending on how the business uses the loan money and how many of its employees it keeps on its payroll.
"The whole point of the program is to encourage small businesses to keep people employed even when they don’t have the revenue to do that today," said Bruce Whitehurst, president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Bankers Association.
Most banks in Virginia also are trying to work with businesses impacted by the coronavirus on loan extensions, Whitehurst said.
"What I am hearing as the norm for small business loans and commercial loans is up to a six-month extension on loans," he said. "I think you would be hard pressed to find a bank not doing that."
Businesses should work with their accountant and bankers to access the loans, said those with the Henrico County-based accounting firm of Keiter.
Business owners also should be prepared to have documentation available to apply for the stimulus loans, especially quarterly and annual payroll reports, said Matt Austin, managing director at Keiter, and Scott Zickefoose, a senior director for Keiter.
"There is going to be a lot that is clarified" in the coming weeks, Austin said. "For any business it would be smart to make sure you coordinate and stay in touch with your lender, your [legal] counsel if you have one, and your accountant."
Among other highlights of the loan program:
• The loans are available through financial institutions approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Applications for loans are also posted on the U.S. Treasury Department's website at home.treasury.gov.
• The loans are generally available to businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees, though there is some flexibility on the number of employees depending on the industry.
• Sole proprietors, independent contractors, self-employed individuals and veteran's organizations with fewer than 500 employees also are eligible.
• The loan amount cannot exceed $10 million. Loans are available through June 30, though the fund could quickly be depleted, Austin said.
• Payroll costs can include salaries, tips, commissions, vacation pay, parental leave pay, the employer-paid portion of group health-care benefits, retirement benefits, state and local tax associated with compensation, and payments to any independent contractor.
While the loans are expected to be available starting Friday for businesses, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can apply starting April 10.
"There is some information that the loans are going to be available in a one- to two-week timeline," said Barry Duval, president and chief executive officer of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. "Obviously, every week is important to a small business."
"The [chamber] members I have spoken with are desperate for solutions today, and they are looking for help immediately," Duval said. "If there is one concern I have about government programs, it is the speed to market. I think it is yet to be proven if the speed to market is good enough."
Todd Curran, founder and CEO of Richmond-based Savage Apparel Co., a maker of sports apparel for amateur athletics such as ultimate Frisbee and dodgeball leagues, said his company is seeking both loans through the payroll protection program and applying for an emergency, economic injury grant of up to $10,000 through the SBA, a separate relief program of the stimulus.
The company completed a merger early this year with Seattle-based Five Ultimate, along with its sister company ARIA Discs, a producer of ultimate discs, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The company was looking to add more employees.
But then it had to furlough about half of its 31 employees, many of whom worked at the company's office and production operations off West Brookland Park Boulevard in North Richmond.
"Anything is good right now" to help the company bridge the economic crisis, Curran said.
The emergency loans, which are also part of the stimulus bill, "allows us to keep some of the people on payroll while we wait for the [payroll protection] loan to come through," he said. "It allows us to jumpstart instead of waiting."
He hopes the company will see a return in demand once social distancing rules are eased and people can get back to sports activities.
Naborforce, which was serving the Richmond and Charlottesville markets and planning to expand into the Williamsburg and Raleigh, N.C., markets before the pandemic, is still trying to offer some services such as grocery drop-offs, and it continues to get inquiries from people looking to become "nabors."
But social distancing rules and the sudden, dramatic downturn in the economy have forced the startup to cut back on its staff from four full-time employees and one contractor to just two full-time employees. Naborforce's Wilson hopes to be able to use the stimulus funds to keep her staff working and maintain the platform.
"The very at-risk population we were serving, we cannot serve in the manner we were" because of social distancing and "stay-at-home" rules now in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wilson said. She described the situation now as "heartbreaking to say the least, because actually in some ways our clients need us more now than ever."
It is also "heartbreaking from a revenue standpoint."
