Just two months ago, the Richmond-based technology staffing and training company Daybreak IT Solutions was operating in a hot business environment.
"The IT space was strong and companies could not hire fast enough," said Sonny Gupta, who co-owns the firm with Vinnie Wright. "There was a talent shortage in Richmond."
Then the coronavirus pandemic descended and "things just changed so quickly," Gupta said. "It's tough."
The firm's eight-member staff has been working remotely for seven weeks. "I want to say it has been about six weeks since we had much to work on," Gupta said. "A few of our clients are still looking to hire contractors, but the majority of them have kind of hit the pause button."
Gupta said about 60 of the firm's IT contractors who work for various clients still have jobs, but about 10 were laid off as businesses around the region have cut back because of the economic slowdown.
"It is just flat as far as new activity, but I am thankful that the majority of our field team is still able to work," Gupta said, adding that he is still optimistic about an economic rebound, though it remains uncertain when that will happen.
Gupta's sentiments are reflected in the results of a new business survey released this week by the Virginia Council of CEOs and the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business.
The survey of 100 top executives of small- and medium-sized businesses in central Virginia, conducted April 20 to 23, showed that 77% of CEOs expect their company's sales to decline over the next six months.
That is actually a slight improvement over the last survey, conducted in mid-March, when 87% of CEOs said they expected sales to decline over the next six months.
The economic outlook survey is normally conducted every three months by the Robins School and the Virginia Council of CEOs. The two organizations now are planning to conduct the survey monthly to help gauge the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia.
In the most recent survey, 37% percent of CEOs said they expect their companies to cut jobs in the next six months, and only 10% said they expect to add jobs.
That was down from 54% who were expecting job cuts in the March survey.
The results remain a dramatic turnaround from the survey conducted in December, before the pandemic hit, when more than 70% of CEOs were expecting to see sales increase over the next six months, and more than half were expecting to add jobs.
“These results confirm what I’ve been hearing from CEOs – that we may have hit bedrock, and many businesses can begin clawing their way out of this hole,” said Scot McRoberts, executive director of the Virginia Council of CEOs. “What is unclear is how long their businesses will be at the bottom, and how quickly they can climb out.”
The survey included CEOs from multiple industries including construction, manufacturing, finance, insurance, and retail. The companies had an average of about $20 million in revenue for the most recent 12-month period, and average employment of about 52.
About 64% of the CEOs in the most recent survey said they believe that they will continue to operate without significant layoffs, but 5% believe that significant layoffs are probably likely while 8% said definitely likely. Almost 34% were still uncertain.
CEOs who responded to the survey also gave differing opinions over how quickly the government should move to lift restrictions and allow businesses to start re-opening. CEOs were split on a “go slow” versus “move fast,” approach to re-opening, with some recommending a cost/benefit approach.
McRoberts said some CEOs argue that businesses should be able to make decisions about re-opening based on their own risk analysis and whether their customers feel comfortable. “For a lot of businesses this is an existential crisis, and the longer it extends the closer they are going out of business,” he said. "If there is way to get the economy moving again to get people buying and consuming, I wish we would find it."
Gupta of Daybreak IT Solutions said he certainly wants to see a re-opening of the economy. "It is not sustainable for us to stay in the state we are in now," he said. "With that said, I think we do have to be responsible about how we reopen. My fear is if we rush it, the time we have all spent at home will be for nothing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.