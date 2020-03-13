Gelati Celesti has seen an upswing in sales of its brand of ice cream recent weeks despite the news about the worldwide spread of the coronavirus.
Same-store sales are up 25 percent over the last two weeks compared to the same period last year, co-owner Steve Rosser said. The upswing at the company's five locations in the Richmond region and one in Virginia Beach might be the result of people seeking out a treat amid the news about the spread of the virus, he said.
But Rosser said he does not anticipate the booming business to last. He expects customer traffic and revenue to dip in the coming months.
"We're doing quite a bit of financial planning for the next four or five months, and we have stopped all non-essential spending," Rosser said Thursday, adding the chain has cut back on marketing and training costs.
"In the event of substantial decline in sales, I really want to pay all of my [26] full-time employees. I want to be able to pay all of my financial obligations," he said. "So it's all about conserving cash right now."
Like other brick-and-mortar retail locations throughout the Richmond region, Gelati Celesti is urging sick employees to stay home, has been encouraging social distancing between customers and employees as well as undertaking additional steps to curb the spread of germs.
Gelati Celesti is requiring more frequent hand washing from employees and increasing the number of times they wipe down all the door handles, countertops and tables, Rosser said.
The company is no longer allows customers to grab their own spoons, and it has one employee dedicated as store cashier who wears gloves and uses hand sanitizer while working the register, Rosser said.
While some businesses can have their employees work remotely from home - Capital One and Genworth Financial made those moves recently - the retail sector relies in large part on customers interacting with employees at brick-and-mortar locations.
Some retailers interviewed this week said they've seen foot traffic to their stores drop off amid the coronavirus concerns.
"It has definitely curbed foot traffic," said Sarah Paxton, co-owner and president of contemporary home furnishings retailer LaDiff in Shockoe Bottom.
Amid the stock market downturn, customers tend to rethink their plans to buy durable goods such as furniture, Paxton said.
Employees at LaDiff are communicating more with customers via texting, web chats and phone calls, she said.
"Our team has been very vigilant about wiping down banisters and door knobs," Paxton said, adding that the company has been making sure bathrooms and other key areas are clean.
Although some other local merchants interviewed this week said they've seen foot traffic wane amid the coronavirus concerns, James Kinard, who owns For the Love of Chocolate shop in Carytown, said he's actually increased sales in recent days.
But he's not too concerned about the virus impact on future sales, adding that in times of crisis, chocolate sales rise as people turn to comfort foods.
"I think some people are not in their office anymore," Kinard said. On Wednesday, "We had crowds of people who are off work, so they don't have anything to do but be out shopping."
Still, Kinard said corporate clients who order boxes of candies for conferences seem to be inquiring more about the store's return and cancellation policies.
"We had people [Wednesday] come in to buy all their Easter stuff early just in case something happened where they were quarantined with their kids at home," Kinard said. "I think people are more concerned with the [stock] market right now than the actual virus."
David Gallagher, co-owner of Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club, an entertainment and food service venue in Scott's Addition, is concerned how his business will fare in the weeks ahead.
“That is the one that is really scary to me,” Gallagher said. “We get 500 to 800 people in there on Fridays and Saturdays. I don’t have many numbers yet, but I can already see that the revenue has taken a punch. We have had bookings canceled, and that is a big deal to us.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has recommended that events of more than 100 people be canceled. “Unfortunately that affects my event business at Tang and Biscuit,” he said.
Kevin Reardon, co-owner of Franco's Fine Clothier, a men's clothing retailer with locations on in Lakeside Avenue and in the Short Pump Town Center, said it is too early to tell how the coronavirus will affect his business.
"We haven't seen anything as far as supply chain interruptions or anything like that, and so we are just going to continue on and hopefully this will resolve itself in not too long a period," Reardon said.
Gary Weiner, president of Saxon Shoes, which has stores in Short Pump Town Center and in The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg, said his business is trying to conduct business as usual amid the coronavirus concerns.
"But this is far from usual," Weiner said. "I would say that absolutely [foot] traffic is off over the last few weeks, but the nice thing is that this good weather is helping a little bit."
Weiner said his business is focusing on cleanliness.
"We are being very vigilant with our staff and our surroundings to be as clean as possible and, number one, that starts with hand washing many times during the day. We are trying to continue to buy as much hand sanitizer and cleaning fluids as possible."
But almost everywhere he has checked for those cleaning supplies are sold out, Weiner said.
The local Retail Merchants group launched a new online toolkit this week where its 400 members in the Richmond region can get advice on how to respond to the virus, including tips on preparing for supply chain disruptions, dealing with sick employees, staff shortages and how to communicate with customers about steps that have been taken to clean self-check out kiosks and the location of hand sanitizers in the stores.
The takeaway from the association's online tip sheet is businesses don't need to panic but that they should map out how to deal with the challenges the coronavirus raises.
"The whole key is to have a plan and execute it," said Nancy Thomas, the president of the Retail Merchants.
Concerns over the virus were affecting other small businesses this week including Maiden Motion, a local fitness studio in the Fan District, and the Humble Haven Yoga studio downtown. Officials at both businesses told customers in emails that they were taking extra steps to clean their equipment.
The Sports Center of Richmond complex at 1385 Overbrook Road, meanwhile, told customers in a Facebook message on Thursday that the facility would be shutting down temporarily out of an abundance of caution. A tentative reopening date was set for March 21, the SCOR post said.
LaDiff's Paxton said that once the coronavirus crisis has passed, she hopes consumers will patronize local stores hurt by the drop in business.
"Once we are all OK'd to spend time with each other again, please go out and support the local businesses," Paxton said. "They are going to be the ones who need the business the most."
