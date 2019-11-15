Three auto dealerships in Chesterfield County have a new identity to reflect a change in ownership.
The Priority Auto Group's three dealerships off Interstate 95 south of the Ruffin Mill Road exit - Nissan, Volkswagen and Toyota - are now part of Loyalty Automotive.
In 2014, Dave Perno acquired the 100% ownership of Priority Automotive’s Richmond operations, which included a used-car supercenter and three collision centers. He kept the Priority name on those operations until Nov. 1.
"We wanted to enhance the brand and because we had the Priority name I couldn’t offer something different than what was being offered at the other Priority dealerships," Perno said. "It was time for a name change. We wanted to do more than the Priorities for Life benefits."
The Priorities for Life benefits will continued to be welcomed at the Loyalty dealerships for those customers who already have them, he said. Those lifetime benefits included no charge for oil and filter changes, no charge for state inspections, no charge for towing within 50 miles of the dealership, and a lifetime engine guarantee.
Now he has changed the name of the benefit program and the scope for those vehicles bought after Nov. 1.
It is now called Lifetime Loyalties and now includes all of the Priorities for Life benefits plus a new lifetime powertrain warranty and a seven-day exchange if customers change their minds about the car they bought.
Perno was an original partner with Dennis Ellmer, president and CEO of Chesapeake-based Priority, when the Toyota dealership was acquired in 2003 in Colonial Heights. It moved to its current location in 2006. Priority had since picked up a Nissan and a Volkswagen franchise.
Perno, who is chairman of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association this year, bought out Ellmer and the other partners for the Richmond operations in 2014. Ellmer still owns Priority lots elsewhere in Virginia and North Carolina.
Besides the Nissan, Volkswagen and Toyota dealerships, Loyalty also owns a used-car supercenter on South Crater Road in Petersburg plus three collisions centers - on Carousel Lane off West Broad Street in western Henrico County; on Priority Way near the Nissan and Volkswagen lots; and on South Crater Road.
