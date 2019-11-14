Three local business executives will be inducted into the Junior Achievement Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame in May.
The three join 111 other business leaders who have been inducted into the program since it was established in 1988. Inductees are chosen for their contributions to business in the Richmond area.
The program is sponsored by Junior Achievement of Central Virginia. The ceremony and banquet will be held at The Jefferson Hotel on May 14.
The 2019 inductees are:
• Mark J. Hourigan, founder and CEO of Hourigan, the Richmond-based construction and development firm. Hourigan, founded in 1993, is one of the largest commercial general contractors in the Richmond area. It builds 35 to 40 projects a year, including office buildings, retail centers, schools, hospitals and health care sites, and industrial facilities. The company’s recent projects include Dominion Energy’s skyscraper in downtown Richmond and an adult outpatient facility for Virginia Commonwealth University Health System. The company also has a development division.
• Randolph N. Reynolds, the former vice chairman of Reynolds Metals Co., the aluminum industry powerhouse known for its Reynolds Wrap foil product that was acquired by Alcoa Inc. in May 2000. He is a grandson of the company founder. He is now a principal of Reynolds Development Co., a real estate management and development company he founded in 2001. The family partnership in 2002 bought about 63 undeveloped acres and two buildings at the former Reynolds Metals corporate complex at West Broad Street and Glenside Drive in Henrico County. The partnership developed the property as Reynolds Crossing, which now includes a Westin Hotel, a Walmart store as well as other office buildings and retail space. In addition, Reynolds is principal of Industrial Advisors Services Inc., which was founded as an international business management company in 2000.
• Sharon Dabney-Wooldridge, the founder, president and CEO of Kleane Kare Team Inc., a multimillion-dollar commercial cleaning business based in eastern Henrico County. She started the business in 1986 out of the back of her car by cleaning houses. She switched her business focus to commercial cleaning in 2001. Her company employs more than 125 people, most of them in the Richmond area. She served more than a year as interim director of the Metropolitan Business League, whichfocuses on helping small, women- and minority-owned businesses grow and expand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.