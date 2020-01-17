The three Peebles department stores in the Richmond area — in Ashland, Hopewell and Colonial Heights - will switch to to the off-price Gordmans concept on March 17.
Houston-based Stage Stores Inc., which owns the Peebles and Gordmans chains, is converting its Virginia stores to the Gordmans concept.
As an off-price retailer, Gordmans sells popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories and fragrances.
Nine Peebles stores in Virginia convert to Gordmans on March 3 including stores in Front Royal, Lexington, Luray, King George, Warrenton and Waynesboro.
Two weeks later on March 17 is when 17 more stores make the switch including the three in the Richmond region. Other stores making the change then include locations in Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blackstone, Emporia, Hampton, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Norfolk, Onley, Smithfield, South Hill and Tappahannock.
Stage Stores plans to convert all of its Peebles locations to the Gordmans banner because consumers have responded positively to off-price offerings at Gordmans, the chain has said.
By the end of this year's third quarter, the company said all of its stores should be switched to the Gordmans name.
The change means the Peebles moniker will disappear from Virginia for a chain that traces its roots to its first store in Lawrenceville in 1891. The family operated the company until 1986.
