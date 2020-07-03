PepsiCo distribution center in Chesterfield

This 220,000-square-foot distribution center off Willis Road in Chesterfield County is being used by a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

 2019,GREGORY J. GILLIGAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Three employees at the PepsiCo distribution center in Chesterfield County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the company confirmed Friday.

PepsiCo did not identify the employees or their jobs or when they tested positive.

"The employees are quarantined and receiving medical care," the company said in a statement.

"A deep cleaning of the facility was completed last week, and the facility is fully operational at this time," the statement said. "The health and safety of our associates is our highest responsibility and priority, and we continue to take a variety of actions to protect our team as they serve our communities and consumers."

PepsiCo operates the 220,000-square-foot distribution center at 1520 Willis Road in Chesterfield, about a half-mile east of Interstate 95. It was built in 2018.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email