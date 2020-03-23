2020 Stony Point Fashion Park

Stony Point Fashion Park is in South Richmond.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Three Richmond-area malls have closed temporarily to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Stony Point Fashion Park is closed temporarily until April 6, the mall said on its website. The South Richmond mall suspended its hours after it closed Monday at 7 p.m., noting it took the steps in the interest of public health.

Dillard’s, one of Stony Point's anchor tenants, has chosen to remain open, the center said. "Please check with our center’s restaurants or other service retailers as they may be open at various hours to provide essential services," the mall said on its website.

Regency mall and Virginia Center Commons have temporarily closed with plans to reopen March 30, the malls said on their websites.

Short Pump Town Center and Chesterfield Towne Center continue to operate between noon and 7 p.m. daily except for Sunday when the hours vary.

