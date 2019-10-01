Three Richmond startups landed spots on Entrepreneur magazine’s list of the nation’s 360 best entrepreneurial businesses.
The magazine’s fifth annual rankings, released Tuesday, are based on the results from a comprehensive study of the independently owned companies measuring five factors in innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.
The Richmond companies on the list:
- Web development firm Colab was ranked No. 143. This is the second year the company, which was founded in 2008, has been on Entrepreneur magazine’s list. It was ranked 289th in 2018.
- Shockoe.com, founded in 2010, provides mobile strategy, design and development. It was ranked No. 149.
- Sassy Jones, a seller of jewelry, handbags and other accessories founded in 2016 online that has expanded by also operating at a boutique in downtown Richmond, was ranked No. 187.
The businesses on the list came from 43 states, including 10 other startups from Virginia.
The total average revenue growth for the companies on the list grew nearly 135% over a three-year period, the magazine said. The companies averaged more than $38 million in revenue during the period.
“Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn’t just about growth. It’s about being well-rounded — growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue,” said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine.
“The companies that make the ranking have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result.”
