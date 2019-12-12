Topgolf

Topgolf has added a 14-hole mini golf course to its recently opened three-story complex at 2308 Westwood Ave. in Henrico County.

Golf entertainment operator Topgolf has added a new feature to its recently opened three-story complex in Henrico County.

Customers can now play an actual round of a 14-hole mini golf course at the location at 2308 Westwood Ave.

The mini golf course opens Friday, Dec. 13.

The course, designed by golf course architects, features synthetic-turf, flowing contours and bunkers that are technical enough for advanced golfers while remaining fun and playful enough for beginners.

This is Topgolf's third mini golf course. The others are at its location in Dallas and in Chicago.

Topgolf operates 57 locations.

The company's 55,000-square-foot, three-story complex in Henrico has multilevel driving ranges and includes a dining and bar area and outdoor terraces.

