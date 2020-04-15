The Richmond region could be getting a second Trader Joe's store.
Plans call for Trader Joe's to take over part of the former Martin’s Food Markets grocery store in the Stony Point Shopping Center in South Richmond, according to documents filed this week with Richmond.
The California-based chain plans to take nearly 15,000 square feet of the former 40,000-square-foot Martin's store, the documents show. The construction documents filed with the city lists Trader Joe's as the tenant.
"We are working to bring a Trader Joe's store to Richmond, however, at this time I don't have any additional information to share, including details regarding an opening date or a timeline," said Kenya Friend-Daniel, the chain's public relations director.
This would be the second Trader Joe's in the Richmond region.
A 12,500-square-foot Trader Joe's opened in the Short Pump Station shopping center off West Broad Street in western Henrico County in 2008.
The chain has 14 stores in Virginia, including locations in Charlottesville, Williamsburg, Virginia Beach as well as stores in the northern part of the state. Trader Joe's has 505 stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
The plan filed with the city lists Trader Joe's as the company that is seeking to occupy a spot on the northern end of the shopping center next to a Gelati Celesti ice cream shop. Workers have been at the former Martin's store in recent months getting the site prepared.
The plan filed with the city is undergoing review by Richmond officials.
Jeffrey W. Metzger, publisher of Food World, a Maryland-based publication that follows the grocery industry, said Trader Joe's would do well in that location.
"It will be plus as their other store is on the other side of town. Demographically this will be a good area for them," Metzger said. "Trader Joe's still has the magic. They open and people still flock to their stores."
Consumers across the country have petitioned the chain to put a Trader Joe's in their neighborhoods, Metzger said.
"People enjoy the treasure hunt of shopping and that treasure-hunt factor works well to their benefit," he said about the chain.
The fate of the former Martin's store in the Stony Point Shopping Center located off Huguenot Road near Forest Hill Avenue in the Bon Air community has been the subject of speculation since the store closed in July 2016. (The shopping center is different from the Stony Point Fashion Park outdoor mall that's located off Chippenham Parkway.)
Some residents near the shopping center have expressed concern in the past about what tenants might locate in the former's Martin's location.
The closing of the Martin's left a void for neighbors who have hoped to see a grocery store return to the space. Ukrop's Super Markets Inc. had operated a store in that space since 1985 until it sold its chain to Martin's in 2010.
Ziff Properties Inc., a South Carolina-based commercial real estate management firm that purchased the shopping center last year, said it hoped to redevelop or lease out the former Martin's grocery store space in the near future. Officials with the company were not available for comment on Wednesday.
Jim Ashby, a broker with the commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, who is a leasing contact for the former Martin's space, declined to comment on Wednesday.
Tenants in the 114,422-square-foot Stony Point Shopping Center include a Good Foods Grocery, Southbound restaurant and Einstein Bagels.
The news of Trader Joe's proposal was first reported by Richmond BizSense on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Wrong place to put the Trader Joe's. Needed to be more central in North Chesterfield. Someone thinks it can revive the misconceived Stony Pt. Mall. We'll see.
The Trader Joe's isn't going to be at Stony Point Fashion Mall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.