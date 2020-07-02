Two large regional law firms completed a merger Wednesday, after a three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new firm, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLC, called Troutman Pepper for short, is a national law firm with 1,100 attorneys in 23 U.S. cities, including Richmond.
The merger between Atlanta-based Troutman Sanders and Philadelphia-based Pepper Hamilton was approved by both firms’ partnerships in January and was originally scheduled to take place April 1.
The Richmond location, formerly a Troutman Sanders office, is Troutman Pepper's third largest office in the country.
"We're definitely big by scale, big by revenue and big by growth capacity, so it's an exciting place to be," said Brooks Smith, managing partner of the Richmond office.
Troutman Pepper has no official headquarters. Smith hopes this will "take away some of the stigma that we're an Atlanta-based firm with a Richmond office."
One aspect of the merger he's most excited about, is getting to participate in Pepper Hamilton's program that provides legal services for startup companies.
A Troutman Pepper sign replaced the former Troutman Sanders sign at the entrance to the Riverside on the James building in downtown Richmond on Wednesday where the firm's offices area, marking official merger. But the partnership between the two firms began months ago.
"The silver lining for us has been that there has been an immense amount of collaboration, even though we didn't officially merge until Wednesday. We've been sharing clients and ideas," Smith said. "Now that we're finally here, we've had the advantage of a couple more months."
While the merger was postponed, the two firms worked together to help clients deal with legal and business issues related to the pandemic, through their combined COVID-19 Resource Center.
“Delaying the merger allowed us to prioritize the health and safety of our people. In the interim, our firms have come together in meaningful ways to guide clients through this difficult time,” said Troutman Pepper chairman and CEO Steve Lewis, a former partner of Troutman Sanders. “We know that we are stronger as one firm and choose to move forward together."
Two of the five department chairs of Troutman Pepper are partners in the Richmond office. John S. West, who chairs the business litigation department, was a managing partner for the Richmond office from 2011 to 2018, and R. Mason Bayler, who chairs the firm's transactional practice, is a current partner.
"It feels a little bit like 'The Brady Bunch', a perfect marriage of equals," Smith said. "But we still have a lot to learn about our respective capacities and where we can leverage each other's expertise to further our clients' goals."
