Lab testing giant Quest Diagnostics has won bankruptcy court approval to buy certain assets of True Health Diagnostics LLC, the blood-testing company that has been operating a laboratory in downtown Richmond formerly run by the now defunct Health Diagnostic Laboratory.
But the deal does not involve acquiring any of True Health's leased facilities, including its laboratory at 737 N. Fifth St. in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park, or any of its 300 employees.
Quest Diagnostics, through its Cleveland HeartLab subsidiary, is buying the assets - mostly high-tech equipment at True Health's Richmond lab - for $8.5 million, according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
The deal is slated to be completed on Oct. 1, the documents show.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge John T. Dorsey approved the sale after a hearing late last week. Texas-based THG Holdings LLC, the parent company of True Health Diagnostics, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 30, and put its assets up for sale in late August.
Quest Diagnostics is buying only certain assets of True Health, Quest Diagnostics spokeswoman Wendy Bost said. "We are not acquiring the company’s facilities or staff," she said.
It is not know what will happen to True Health's employees now that the asset sale has been approved.
True Health had said in a notice to state officials in July that 392 jobs were affected by its bankruptcy filing. Those jobs included employees working outside of the Richmond area.
The company laid off 80 employees - about a third working in Richmond - when it filed for bankruptcy protection.
Clifford Zucker, hired in July as True Health’s chief restructuring officer, could not be reached for comment.
Quest Diagnostics said it expects the asset sale to expand its reach. "Our aim is to enable more providers and patients in the United States to access our innovative and reputable cardio-metabolic diagnostic services," the spokeswoman said.
Frisco, Texas-based True Health Diagnostics filed for bankruptcy protection because it has been in a dispute with the federal government over Medicare reimbursements. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had suspended all Medicare payments to the company based on “credible allegations of fraud.”
In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, True Health estimated it had between $10 million and $50 million in assets and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities.
True Health, which began in March 2014, bought most of the assets of Richmond-based Health Diagnostic Laboratory in 2015 in a bankruptcy court auction. HDL, a fast-growing blood-testing company that once employed hundreds of people in Richmond, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2015 after settling a federal investigation into its physician reimbursement practices.
True Health leased about 100,000 square feet in the 250,000-square-foot building in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park - the same building that HDL had used. True Health also had a lab and offices in Texas.
