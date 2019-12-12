Truist Financial Corp., created this week with the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., named 24 regional presidents including three overseeing the Virginia market.
Dan O’Neill has been appointed as the Truist regional president for Virginia-East, responsible for overseeing banking operations from Central Virginia to Hampton Roads. He is based in Richmond.
O'Neill has more than 33 years of banking expertise, including 28 years with SunTrust. He previously served as the Mid-Atlantic region president at SunTrust since 2015.
David Camden is overseeing Truist’s Virginia-West region as president. He is based in Roanoke.
He had been president of the Savannah region for SunTrust Bank since 2014
Camden, a native Richmonder, was a former top executive in Virginia for Wachovia Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. until he joined SunTrust as a commercial banking executive for Virginia and the Carolinas in 2010. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hampden-Sydney College.
Overseeing the Greater Washington, D.C., region, which includes Northern Virginia, is Evelyn Lee. She previously worked with SunTrust for 19 years.
Phillip Avant, who had been the president of the Central Virginia market for SunTrust, has been reassigned as senior vice president of capital markets origination at Truist.
Doug Roth, who was the Richmond market president for BB&T before the merger, is now serving as the Richmond-Charlottesville market president for Truist and reports to O'Neill.
The $28 billion deal, announced earlier this year, combined Winston-Salem, N.C.-based BB&T and Atlanta-based SunTrust, creating the nation’s sixth-largest bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.