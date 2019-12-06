Two Richmond-area companies have been raising money from investors.
Henrico County-based Cupron Inc. raised $1.75 million in an equity offering, according to a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
Cupron develops processes for putting antimicrobial copper into products such as socks, towels, hospital linens and countertops.
The company was based at the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond for six years. In 2016, Cupron moved to a 16,000-square-foot office and warehouse facility in eastern Henrico.
O'MY Foods LLC, a Richmond-based maker of dairy-free gelato, has raised about $370,000 from 10 investors and is seeking to raise another $375,000, according to recent regulatory filings.
The company, founded by food industry veterans Allison Monette and Julie Bishop, sells gelato under the O'My Dairy Free Gelato brand name.
The company's gelato is sold at local stores such as Libbie Market and Ellwood Thompson's Local Market and at Wegman's grocery stores in the Mid-Atlantic and New England.
