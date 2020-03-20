Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is starting a pickup service of its prepared foods and desserts as way to help Richmond-area residents worried about going to the grocery store to buy its food items.
Ukrop’s-made meals like its dinner-for-two meatloaf or lasagna or side dishes such as corn pudding and duchess potato casserole along with salads and its lineup of bakery goods — from its White House rolls, chocolate bar cake to the popular rainbow cookies - will be available for a drive-thru pickup service at its offices on Maywill Street in Henrico County.
"We thought maybe we can be helpful during this crisis," said Robert S. “Bobby” Ukrop, chairman and chief executive officer of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. "We know there is a need."
Items need to be ordered online - the company will accept phone orders only during the week at (804) 340-3020 - and must be placed by noon at least 48 hours in advance. The service begins Monday.
For instance, orders to be picked up on Mondays need to be ordered by noon on Fridays. Orders to be picked up on Tuesday need to be ordered by noon on Sundays.
On the day the order is to be picked up, customers will drive up to the Ukrop's offices at 2001 Maywill St., just north of West Broad Street. Signs in front of the office will direct customers to call a number and a company employee will come out to the deliver the items.
Ukrop's has offered a similar order-and-pickup service during the holidays for the last couple of years.
