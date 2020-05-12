Two labor unions representing workers in the Richmond region are demanding pay for workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Food and Commercial Workers union Local 400, representing employees of supermarket chain Kroger, said Tuesday it wants the company to extend so-called “hero pay,” an increase of $2 per hour, until after Saturday, when the company says the extra pay will end.
The union is calling on the company to extend the bonus to all Kroger employees continuing to work until the end of the pandemic crisis.
Separately, Teamsters union Local 101, which represents about 120 employees at a Honeywell International Inc. plant in Chesterfield County, is seeking pay for workers who were temporarily laid off from the plant on Wood’s Edge Road when it was shut down April 18-24 after several employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Both unions have started online petitions to back their claims for the pay.
The union representing Kroger employees said it is gathering signatures from thousands of Kroger union members in Virginia and West Virginia, as well as stores in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.
“Our members have risked their lives and the lives of their families to continue coming to work to serve customers through this crisis,” said Mark Federici, president of Local 400.
“The danger they face everyday is still present, and with no vaccine in sight, will continue to be for quite some time. These heroes deserve to be compensated for the service they continue to provide to the community.
“Kroger is making more money than ever right now,” he said in a statement. “While other businesses have shuttered as a result of this pandemic, the grocery industry is booming. Kroger workers achieved a remarkable 30% increase in identical store sales in March, a trend we expect will continue in April and May.
“Now is not the time to cut wages for heroes on the frontlines. These heroes deserve to share in the financial success they have created for Kroger.”
Kroger said in a statement that it has spent more than $700 million to reward employees and safeguard them and customers during the pandemic.
The company said it will continue to provide benefits such as emergency leave and a $5 million fund to provide financial support such as child care to employees experiencing hardships due to COVID-19.
The union representing the Honeywell employees said some employees got pay while others were told to apply for unemployment benefits. The Chesterfield plant makes Spectra, a high-strength synthetic material typically used in bullet-resistant vests and bomb-blast containers.
“A company as big as Honeywell should not have any problem at all paying their employees, especially since they [the company] locked them out,” said Bob Frashure, president of Local 101, which represents hourly workers at the Honeywell facility.
Frashure said seven of the 120 employees the union represents at the plant tested positive for coronavirus. Four have recovered and have returned to work. Three are still recovering and one who was hospitalized now has been released from the hospital, he said.
A spokeswoman for Honeywell said that during the shutdown, employees were compensated under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement that had been ratified by the union.
