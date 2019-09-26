Kinsale

A rendering shows the planned five-story corporate headquarters building for Henrico County-based specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Kinsale expects to occupy three floors of the 150,000-square-foot building at Maywill and Thalbro streets and lease out the remaining.

A 250-unit apartment building is planned to be built on a 5.6-acre tract at Maywill and Thalbro streets in Henrico, next to where construction is underway on a five-story corporate headquarters building for specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Bristol Development Group has signed on to develop the multilevel apartment building, Joseph Marchetti III, president of Hourigan's development business, told those attending a tour Thursday afternoon sponsored by the Greater Richmond Association for Commercial Real Estate.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based Bristol developed the Canopy at Ginter Park apartment complex in North Richmond and the 373-unit 2000 West Creek complex in Goochland County.

No timetable was announced for the apartment building project.

Kinsale’s building should be completed by the fall of 2020.

Kinsale would take three floors in the 150,000-square-foot building, and the rest would be leased, Marchetti said. The company is moving from its current office on Edward Holland Drive just off Staples Mill Road.

A four-story parking deck with 630 spaces would be built across Maywill Street from Anthem Inc.’s parking deck.

