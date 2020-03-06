A plan to construct hundreds of condominiums in the Village of Midlothian is heading to the Board of Supervisors in coming days.
The project, which calls for up to 345 condominiums, is the first major building proposal supervisors will consider for the area since approving a controversial long-range blueprint on how the community should grow in coming years.
The Coalfield Station proposal, which supervisors will consider Wednesday, would be built on a 21-acre lot southwest of the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and North Wooldridge Road. That wooded tract is just south of the American Family Fitness which can be seen from Midlothian Turnpike.
Jeffrey Geiger, attorney for the developer, Emerson Companies LLC, says the new units would be built as a walkable community with sidewalks and that it would draw condo owners to the nearby Midlothian Turnpike commercial corridor.
The new condominium community would have a spine of open space that would run through the center of the project that could be used for community events, cookouts and throwing a Frisbee, Geiger said.
Yet the Coalfield Station proposal has drawn criticism that it will bring added traffic as well as having large buildings that would not fit in with the surrounding community.
Similar concerns about too much development were raised in the months leading up to the December passage of the new Midlothian Special Area Plan, the first update in 30 years of the village's long-range blueprint for future growth.
Supporters of the special area plan touted it as way to create a more pedestrian-friendly and interconnected village with higher density residential developments built closer to Midlothian Turnpike to support a commercial corridor where the Brickhouse Diner, Midlothian Apothecary and Ace Hardware are located.
But that desire for added density irked some village residents who worried the community has already seen numerous townhouse and apartment developments built just off of Midlothian Turnpike. County officials temporarily put on hold several development proposals in the area, including Coalfield Station, until the new special area plan was approved.
Coalfield Station plan's fulfills key objectives of the new special area plan to create a pedestrian-friendly village that would lead to reinvestment in the community's commercial corridor, Geiger said.
"One of the ways you can do that is bring in the consumers that will attract and retain businesses," Geiger said. "Our residents will be able to walk up to Midlothian, and the businesses in the village, and the community around us will have an improved road network to move through the area."
But Barbara Roe, a Midlothian homeowner, predicts the condo project would lead to a traffic "mess" from added vehicles heading to and from the new development.
Roe added the proposal requires a series of exemptions from county zoning codes on building height limits and the percentage of the property that will be covered by structures, sidewalks and roads. She described the new condominium buildings, which would be up to 55-feet high, as "monotonous" and "bulky."
"It does not blend in easily with what's here," Roe said in a recent interview. "It's very flat, very warehousey looking."
Roe also said that Coalfield Station is going to set the tone for the types of higher density residential developments to come.
"This particular development is the first of the big ones coming, now that the [Midlothian Special Area] plan has been adopted," Roe said.
Roe was among a half-dozen residents who spoke against the proposal at a Feb. 18 Planning Commission hearing where the panel recommended approving the Coalfield Station project. Among the concerns speakers raised was that the plan would add students to local schools.
Roe also said she's worried the new condominium buildings being constructed in an area where seams of coal were drawn from the ground for centuries.
"I'm concerned that it's not capable of supporting intense development of these types of buildings, the size of buildings," Roe said. "It's a public safety issue."
A consultant for the developer and for the county did not find evidence of mining activity on the property, Geiger said.
Traffic improvements to the road network would allow traffic to flow more easily through the area, including the developer's plans to build a road that would run along the western side of the property up to Midlothian Turnpike, he said.
The property for Coalfield Station is already zoned for a townhouse community, Geiger said.
The new condos, meanwhile, would not have yards and likely would not be attractive for families with school age children, Geiger said.
Emerson Companies is a Chesterfield-based residential and commercial real estate development firm owned by George P. Emerson Jr.
He and his business partners have developed many Chesterfield projects including River’s Bend, Meadowville Landing, Chester Village Green, The Highlands, Colony Village Apartments and Moore’s Lake Apartments. They also are developing The Vue at Westchester Commons apartments near the Regal movie theater
The condo units at Coalfield Station would be sold for an average of $375,000 each, Geiger said, adding the condominiums could be filled by young professionals or empty nesters looking to downsize, Geiger said.
"We have worked hard with the community and the county to develop a project that is in full compliance with the new Midlothian area plan," Geiger said. "We're the first step in realizing that vision."
