Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. has reorganized its top management as the company looks to build a presence in alternative nicotine products and battles a backlash over its costly venture into the electronic cigarette market.
The Henrico County-based parent company of cigarette maker Philip Morris USA has named a new chief executive officer, a new chief financial officer, and it has separated the roles of board chairman and CEO.
Top executive Howard A. Willard III retired this week after serving as chairman and CEO for just two years, during which the company poured billions of dollars into products other than its core cigarette business.
Replacing him as CEO is William F. “Billy” Gifford Jr., the company’s vice chairman and chief financial officer. Gifford had stepped in last month to take over the CEO duties after Willard tested positive for the coronavirus and took a temporary leave.
Altria's board decided to separate the roles of chairman and CEO. Thomas F. Farrell II, the chairman and CEO at Richmond-based Dominion Energy Inc. who had been Altria's independent presiding director, was elected board chairman of Altria. Farrell has been on the company's board since 2008.
Willard, 56, retired effective April 14, but the company disclosed no details about the reasons for his retirement. He is recuperating from the coronavirus at home, a spokesman said.
He became Altria’s chairman and CEO in May 2018 and had been leading the company as it tries to offset declining cigarette consumption by introducing alternative nicotine products and investing in businesses outside the conventional cigarette market.
That strategy included spending $12.8 billion in December 2018 for a 35% ownership stake in the top U.S. vaping products maker, Juul Labs, a move that subsequently faced criticism from investors because of the price tag and as Juul came under fire because of rising rates of youth vaping. Altria has since slashed the value of its investment to roughly a third of what it initially paid.
Gifford, 49, had been the company’s vice chairman and chief financial officer since May 2018. He joined Philip Morris USA in 1994 and has served in various leadership roles, including as CEO of the Philip Morris USA subsidiary.
“The board thanks Howard for his nearly 30 years of distinguished service to Altria and for helping to set the course for Altria’s 10-year vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future,” Farrell said in a statement. “Our election of Billy as the next CEO reflects the board’s belief that his collaborative leadership style, strategic mindset and deep financial and industry expertise are right to lead Altria towards that future.”
Willard had worked for the company for 28 years, serving in such roles as chief operating officer, chief financial officer and executive vice president of strategy and business development.
Willard's retirement is "certainly a surprise" given his relatively short time as CEO, said Steve Marascia, an analyst at Capitol Securities Management in Henrico.
In interviews and presentations to investors, Willard had often said the company's future lay in non-combustible nicotine products and that the company's investments in alternative to conventional cigarettes and the emerging electronic cigarette market would lay a foundation for growth. Last year, the company started selling a "heat not burn" device called iQOS in several U.S. markets including Richmond. The company other's investments included buying a stake in Canadian cannabis company Cronos Group Inc.
However, the investment in Juul has proven costly.
A month after the deal was announced, Altria eliminated 900 salaried jobs from its business operations nationwide as part of cost-cutting plan to help pay for the deal.
As legal cases and regulatory pressure against Juul have mounted, Altria has taken more than $8.5 billion in write-downs on Juul, slashing the value of its investment in the company to roughly a third of what it initially paid. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission earlier this month filed an antitrust lawsuit to force Altria and Juul to unwind the deal.
Gifford is a "natural fit" to succeed Williard as CEO given his knowledge of the company's finances as CFO, Marascia said.
"Given the situation with JUUL [and the U.S. government] and the operating issues produced by COVID-19, one could use an old-time expression and say Billy Gifford is assuming this new position and is going through a baptism of 'fire and brimstone,'" Marascia said.
With Gifford’s new position, the board also named Salvatore Mancuso as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Mancuso has worked for the company for more than 29 years in various leadership roles.
Altria set Gifford's annual salary as CEO at $1.25 million, regulatory filing shows. Mancuso’s new annual base salary is $650,000, the filing shows.
Altria has about 3,300 employees in the Richmond area, including at its cigarette factory just off Interstate 95, at its corporate headquarters on West Broad Street in Henrico and at a downtown Richmond research center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So, how many write downs has Altria had to take on Willard’s watch? How many billions?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.