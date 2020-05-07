Short Pump Town Center is losing Nordstrom as one of its high-brow anchor tenants.
The Seattle-based upscale retailer is permanently closing its store in western Henrico County, the chain confirmed Thursday afternoon.
The 120,000-square-foot store, which opened in September 2003 when the mall did, is one of 16 full-line stores that Nordstrom is permanently shuttering across the country.
"We have had a good run with Nordstrom and have been very fortunate that they were with us since the beginning," said Thomas E. “Tommy” Pruitt, whose family's development company Pruitt Associates was one of the mall's original developers and it now owns 33.3% of the shopping center.
"I am not happy to see them leave," Pruitt said.
Nordstrom told Brookfield Properties, one of the nation's largest mall operators which owns the remaining part of Short Pump Town Center, that its store there would not reopen, Pruitt said. Nordstrom temporarily closed all of its 378 stores in 40 states on March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees," a Nordstrom spokeswoman said. "We selected these 16 stores based on a variety of factors, including the unique needs of the market, the current state of our business and real estate agreements."
The chain had said Tuesday in a statement that it was permanently closing 16 of its 116 full-line stores and making other expense cuts in order to better strengthen its business for the long-term. It didn't identify which stores would close.
The retailer has been hit hard in recent years by falling sales and disappointing earnings.
"Our goal is to best position ourselves to serve customers in each market where we operate," the spokeswoman said. "Because of the impacts COVID-19 has had on our business, we need to take a critical look at the physical footprint of our stores to determine which we will continue to operate. To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we’re able to continue serving customers well into the future, we will be closing 16 of our fleet of full-line stores, including Nordstrom Richmond."
Store employees were told during an online meeting Thursday morning.
Landing Nordstrom at Short Pump Town Center was a coup for the mall's developers when the center was being planned 20 years ago. Nordstrom announced in April 2000 that it would be an anchor tenant along with Dillard's and Hecht's (now Macy's) at the 1.2 million-square-foot shopping center.
"We are thankful that they have been with us. They have been great partners," Pruitt said.
Pruitt said the departure will give the mall's owners an opportunity to do something new or different in that space.
"They are at the front door of our mall. And we think that there is something special to do with that site," he said.
Same thing happened when department store retailer Lord & Taylor had committed to putting a store at Short Pump 20 years ago but later decided not do build one, Pruitt said.
As a result, the mall's owners reconfigured that then open space and landed Saxon Shoes, The Cheesecake Factory, Orvis and Urban Outfitters. "We made that a beautiful wing," he said.
Same could happen again with Nordstrom leaving the mall, he said.
"Out of this will be an opportunity to do something with that site. If could be more restaurants or mixed use," Pruitt said.
Nordstrom's full-line department stores, like the one at Short Pump Town Center, carry designer men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories.
In Virginia, the chain operates two other full-line stores - in Fashion Centre at Pentagon City and at Tysons Corner - and seven of its off-price store format called Nordstrom Rack.
The chain said it is restructuring its operations to increase its flexibility to focus more on its online operations.
It also has has been closing a handful of underperforming full-line stores in the last couple of years, including the 160,000-square-foot store at MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk in April 2019. Analysts have said those closings were necessary strategically.
The company has been spending money in recent years "to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. The impact of COVID-19 is only accelerating the importance of these capabilities in serving customers,” said Erik Nordstrom, the retailer's chief executive officer.
“More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed," he said. "Our market strategy helps with both, bringing inventory closer to where customers live and work, allowing us to use our stores as fulfillment centers to get products to customers faster."
Nordstrom also said it is restructuring its regions, support roles and corporate organization for greater speed and flexibility. This restructuring is expected to have a cost savings of about $150 million.
Before the closures, Nordstrom operated 116 full-line stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, 247 Nordstrom Rack stores, plus other formats.
It one of its boldest moves, the company last October opened its flagship store in New York City - a seven-story store for women and children on West 57th Street. It is across from the men's store that opened in April 2018.
