Malls in the Richmond region are opening late and closing early to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, movie theaters — notably Regal Cinemas, Bow Tie’s Movieland at Boulevard Square in Richmond and the Byrd Theatre in Carytown — are closing temporarily or reducing the audience by 50% because of COVID-19.
Short Pump Town Center, the region’s largest shopping mall, announced Monday it is reducing hours — it now operates from noon to 7 p.m. daily except for Sunday, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Before the announcement, the open-air regional shopping mall in western Henrico County had opened earlier in the day and closed around 9 p.m.
“We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers,” Short Pump Town Center said in a statement. “We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures.”
For instance, several well-known mall tenants, including Apple, sportswear retailer Lululemon and Urban Outfitters, have closed their stores at Short Pump Town Center as well as at malls and other locations across the country until at least March 27.
Chesterfield Towne Center also changed its hours, now operating between noon and 7 p.m. daily except for Sunday, when the hours are noon to 6 p.m.
Stony Point Fashion Park in South Richmond also is operating from noon to 7 p.m. daily and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Urban Outfitters Inc., the parent company of Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie stores, has closed all its stores worldwide until at least March 28, including the Anthropologie store at Stony Point.
Regency mall and Virginia Center Commons, both in Henrico County, have reduced hours daily from noon to 6 p.m. until further notice, said Steve Bonniville, Regency’s general manager.
“Doing this gives us more time before and after hours to conduct additional deep cleaning throughout the center,” Bonniville said.
Before, Regency and Virginia Center Commons operated 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights has not changed its operating hours. The mall is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, according to its website.
***
Movie theaters also are changing operations.
Starting Tuesday, Movieland at Boulevard Square will close temporarily until further notice, the company said Monday.
“Over the past week or so, Bow Tie Cinemas has embarked on a rigid schedule of deep cleaning, and has instituted a 50% capacity policy where we are only selling up to half of the seats in every auditorium. We’ve encouraged parties to social distance in the theaters unless they are together,” said Joseph Masher, Bow Tie’s chief operating officer, via email.
“That being said, to help curb the spread of COVID-19, we will voluntarily completely shut down Movieland at Boulevard Square and the Criterion Cinemas at Movieland until further notice. We are deeply concerned about the safety of our guests and employees and are hoping this passes quickly. We will resume normal operations as soon as possible.”
The Byrd Theatre said Saturday that it also decided to close temporarily due to coronavirus concerns.
Regal Entertainment, the nation’s second-largest movie theater operator, reversed plans and said late Monday that it would temporarily close all its theaters nationwide. Earlier in the day, the chain said theaters remained open and it was “complying, where applicable, with state mandates on social gathering limits.”
Regal operates six theaters in the Richmond region, including Regal Virginia Center, Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Short Pump.
AMC Entertainment, which operates the AMC Dine-In at 1100 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield County, did not respond to inquiries about closing plans by Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day, it said it will limit auditorium capacity by 50%.
The Richmond International Film Festival, a six-day event planned for late April, has been postponed until the summer or fall.
This past weekend, box office ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years in North America, leading to one of Hollywood’s worst weekends on record. More people went to the movies the weekend after Sept. 11, 2001, than over this past weekend.
Madness this is way over the top. Look people we get sick and then our bodies get better with antibodies. The Virus was already here in December we just didn’t have a name for it. Back in December it was a bad case of the flu.
The stock market is crashing because of Rump’s mismanagement of this crisis. I guess it’s only a concern to conservatives when a Dem causes a little dip.
These extraordinary cutbacks in hours for public venues is a direct result of Rump’s ineptitude and misinformation regarding the coronavirus outbreak
And have you seen the stock market tanking?
Whooo boy!
“Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his election”
“Reporter: White House Knew Of Coronavirus' 'Major Threat,' But Response Fell Short”
“How testing failures allowed coronavirus to sweep the U.S.”
