The vacant Colortree Group printing plant in Henrico County, which abruptly closed in June, soon will come back to life.
A Tulsa, Okla.-based provider of direct-mail marketing envelopes and flyers plans to invest more than $31 million to take over the former plant at 8000 Villa Park Drive, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Moore DM Group will create 239 new jobs - many of them should be former Colortree workers, company executives said. The plant should be fully operational in about six months.
"We are hiring a lot of the same people. We want to put those people back to work," Gretchen Littlefield, Moore's chief executive officer, said about the former Colortree workers.
Colortree laid off 240 employees when the plant shut down after operating for more than 30 years. It printed direct-mail envelopes, flyers and brochures.
Moore primarily will make envelopes at the plant in addition to providing other direct mail service offerings. The bulk of Moore's customers are nonprofit organizations.
"We will manufacture envelopes and will also bring in high speed digital printers and printing technology in general. This will become a full service print facility," Littlefield said. "That will mean we will be sending out letters to perspective donors to help support [the nonprofits'] causes.
Northam said Moore is making a significant investment to upgrade and revitalize the facility and return the vacant plant to productive use.
"This was vacant and everybody left," Northam said. "We don't like to see that in Virginia, especially in the Richmond area. To have them here with that kind of investment is a win-win for Richmond and a win for the commonwealth of Virginia."
The governor said Moore wants to hire many of the former Colortree employees as possible. "They are trying to accommodate some of these employees who are still in the area and are trained in the printing industry. That will be good for them," he said.
The area's workforce was one of the key reasons why Moore chose the Richmond area, Littlefield said.
"An educated talented workforce already exists in this community," she said. "And some of them are employees of the former Colortree."
The proximity to Moore's other locations and to Washington, D.C., where many of its clients are based, were other reasons for picking the former Colortree plant, she said.
"But most of it was about the workforce," she said.
Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Massachusetts for the project, Northam said.
Moore's $31 million investment includes state-of-the-art printing technology as well the hiring and training employees to operate these new machines, Littlefield said. "The machinery and technology will allow us to be more efficient," she said.
Villa Park Properties LLC, which is one of Moore's companies, acquired the 128,786-square-foot building and 12.8 acres on Villa Park Drive, off East Parham Road near Brook Road, in January for $12 million, according to Henrico's online property records. It was assessed in 2020 for $8.23 million, the records show.
Colortree had leased the office, plant and warehouse, which was built in 1989, from the Stewart Cos. of York, Pa., which bought the property in 2016 for $11 million.
Moore provides direct mail marketing solutions to most of the leading nonprofits. It also provides digital fundraising and direct response television advertising.
The company operates 36 different businesses that employ a total of more than 2,500 workers. It has three locations in Virginia - in Arlington, Tysons Corner and Manassas.
Colortree abruptly shut down its plant because it had defaulted on bank loans and the bank was no longer extending credit to keep operations going.
Colortree was forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in September. Its equipment and other assets were sold at auction in September.
A total of about $315,800 was distributed to the 240 former employees in January as part of settlement of a class action lawsuit for the employees. A federal bankruptcy court judge approved putting $500,000 into a pot of money to pay the former employees who were let go from the printing company without the required federal 60-day termination notice.
