One of the last large vacant parcels along West Broad Street in western in Henrico County sold recently for $5.85 million.
The 12.27-acre parcel is just west of the northwest corner of North Gayton Road and West Broad Street.
The vacant land at 12120 W. Broad St. is east of West Broad Marketplace, the shopping center where Wegmans and Cabela's are anchor tenants. The parcel also is across Broad Street from Strange’s Florist and the GreenGate mixed-use development.
SKM LLC of Atlanta purchased the land from the Anne McGeorge Clements Family Limited Partnership, said Mark E. Douglas, a senior vice president at commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer who handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.
The property was assessed this year for $2.558 million, according to the county's online property records.
"This is probably the highest price paid for an unzoned piece of property," Douglas said, noting that the parcel is currently zone agriculture.
The new owner is planning an undisclosed future development, he said.
Just north of this parcel is 16 acres - basically between Old Three Chopt Road and Interstate 64 - that is on the market.
The land that SKM bought, Douglas said, is one of the last large tracts along West Broad Street available with the exception of the 100-acre farm in front of Short Pump Town Center that is owned by the Pruitt family, who were one of the developers of the mall.
Another large parcel is 22 acres across Broad Street from Bon Secours Short Pump Emergency Center, an Aldi grocery store and a CVS drugstore. The land is in between the Goochland County line and where a 128-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel is under construction by Shamin Hotels.
That parcel is listed for sale with Taylor Long Properties for $10.5 million, according to the brokerage’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.