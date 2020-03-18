VCU Health, which began treating its first COVID-19 patient on Monday, announced Wednesday that it is canceling most of its elective, non-emergency surgeries, procedures and in-person clinic appointments in an effort to protect people from the spread of the virus as well as to free up medical resources for a potential surge in patients.
UVA Health made a similar announcement that it would reschedule most elective surgeries and clinic visits until April 6.
The announcements came as federal officials urged individuals and hospital systems to postpone any non-essential medical procedures while the country tries to avoid overwhelming the health care system with a potential surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.
Part of the reason is to preserve medical protective equipment that is in short supply globally, including masks.
“We are taking this step to protect our patients and slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the number of in-person exchanges,” VCU Health said in a statement. “The decision also allows us to increase our ability to care for those with emergency medical needs in times of COVID-19.”
An elective surgery is any surgery that is not an emergency and can be scheduled in advance. This can range from a hip replacement or kidney stone removal to a heart valve replacement or removal of a tumor.
VCU Health will not schedule any new appointments before June 1 and most face-to-face appointments will instead be conducted by phone or video. This includes occupational, physical and speech therapy as well as dental and pediatric appointments at any VCU Health clinic.
HCA Healthcare, which runs several Richmond-area hospitals including Chippenham and Henrico Doctors’, said in a statement that it is continuing with scheduled procedures and making decisions about canceling or postponing based on the urgency of the procedure, the judgement of physicians and the current circumstances the facility and community are facing.
“We have well established protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases, and we have been working diligently in our preparations for COVID-19. Part of our response includes balancing our readiness to care for patients with COVID-19 while continuing to make sure the many other patients who depend on our hospitals receive needed and timely care,” said Malorie Burkett, spokeswoman for HCA Virginia, in a statement.
“Our COVID-19 preparedness efforts include reinforcing infection prevention protocols and guidance from the CDC, sourcing necessary supplies and equipment, and emergency planning, so our hospitals are prepared to safely meet the needs of all of our patients and protect the health and well-being of our colleagues,” she said.
Bon Secours Health System, which operates several hospitals in the Richmond region, did not immediately respond to requests about their elective procedure and appointment policies.
The Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program — a partnership between the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association — stressed in a statement released Wednesday that health care systems must balance the needs that arise because of the COVID-19 outbreak with treating patients with emergency and non-emergency medical conditions.
The statement said that the federal government had not given clear guidance on cancellation or postponement of elective procedures and said that the broad definition of “elective” could end up hurting the health of patients.
“Establishing a far-reaching policy on cancellation and postponement of elective surgeries does not reflect the varied capacity of Virginia hospitals and the health care system to provide care in this moment, nor the extent to which COVID-19 uniquely impacts distinctive communities,” the statement read. “Such a sweeping policy could also fail to account for the health impact of widespread surgical cancellations or postponements on patients currently scheduled for elective procedures.”
The statement said that hospitals and health systems should evaluate their abilities to continue providing elective procedures while prioritizing the most urgent procedures and those most likely to impact a patients' long-term health.
***
Other medical and dental practices in the Richmond region have announced they are scaling back appointments to acute or essential care only and taking precautions with patients arriving in their offices.
The board of the Virginia Dental Association had an emergency meeting Sunday and voted to recommend that dental offices in Virginia postpone any non-emergency care for two weeks.
“The science behind that is very strong as far as flattening the curve and preventing the COVID-19 virus from continuing to escalate the way it has been,” said Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds, a dentist and president of the VDA’s board.
Reynolds’ own Richmond-area practice — Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry — notified its patients this week that it is postponing non-emergency care. Its offices are still open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for emergency cases.
“Our goal for seeing emergency patients is to keep those patients out of the hospitals,” Reynolds said. “The hospitals need those beds to take care of people who are coming in affected.”
“It is obviously a difficult decision,” Reynolds said. “On one side, it is an easy decision because it is all about patient safety and health and our team’s safety and health. But when you have people depending on you for their livelihood, that makes it much more difficult.”
“The scariest part is we don’t have an end date,” she said. “We are in uncharted territory.”
About half of appointments have been canceled or postponed at Oley, Shaia & Associates, a large Richmond-area dental practice, said Dr. George A. Oley III, one of the practice’s dentists.
Patients who do come to the office are being screened at the reception area by answering a series of questions about whether they feel sick or have been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19.
“We have stopped any that have any type of symptoms — we send them home,” Oley said.
“We are not laying anybody off,” he said, but assistants and hygienists have been rotating days in the office. “The dentists are just working on emergencies,” he said.
At the dental practice’s office at Three Chopt and Parham roads in Henrico on Wednesday morning, staff members wearing medical masks and gloves were routinely scrubbing down the furniture in the waiting room.
One patient in the office, Paige Shutlock of Goochland County, said she felt she couldn’t cancel her appointment. “I needed to have a permanent crown put on,” she said.
Shutlock said she’s taking precautions of her own. She has a bottle of hand disinfectant in her car. “I use it whenever I get in the car, and whenever I get out.”
Virginia Family Dentistry also announced this week that it is suspending all non-emergency appointments starting Thursday at least until April 3.
The practice announced that all 15 Virginia Family Dentistry locations will have a reduced staff available to answer patient’s questions and schedule emergency appointments.
“We understand that dental emergencies arise unexpectedly,” the practice said in a message to patients. “We do not want you to have any hesitation with entering our facilities. Our sterilization protocols far exceed guidelines and we will be pre-screening all patients coming in for emergency treatment.”
PartnerMD, a Henrico-based concierge medical practice, notified its patients that it is postponing all non-acute care such as physicals, follow-up appointments and new member appointments.
A spokeswoman for the practice said it postponed most appointments so its doctors can focus on providing the best acute care to existing patients and to “encourage the healthy to stay home and stay well.”
Patients who do need acute care are first handled by phone to determine if they need to be seen in person or if their condition can be resolved without an in-person visit.
Patients without coronavirus-like symptoms who still need to be seen in person will be seen in one designated part of the building, while patients with influenza-like or coronavirus-like symptoms will be seen in another designated part of the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Co pays and deductibles destroy us
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.