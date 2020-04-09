VCU Health System completed the sale of a majority stake in Virginia Premier Health Plan Inc., its health insurance managed care plan business.
Virginia Beach-based Sentara Healthcare is now the majority owner of Virginia Premier.
VCU Health retained a 20% ownership in Virginia Premier, which has its corporate offices in downtown Richmond and a major operations center in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County.
The deal, announced in September, was completed this week.
Virginia Premier and Optima Health Plan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sentara Healthcare, now operate as separate companies under Sentara Healthcare. The two health plan companies each have a different leadership structure and separate board of directors.
Together the two plans serve more than 840,000 members.
The companies said the agreement brings together two Virginia-based organizations with deep roots in the Medicaid program. Virginia Premier and Optima Health are two of the state’s original Medicaid managed care organizations.
Virginia Premier, founded in 1995 as a Medicaid HMO, was the state’s first nonprofit managed care organization. It has members statewide in its Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance exchange programs.
"Both Virginia Premier and Optima Health are pioneers in Medicaid-managed care programs and have provided services to Virginians for more than two decades,” said Peter Buckley, interim CEO of VCU Health System. “Together, the health plans are strategically positioned to draw upon that history and expertise to share best practices and invest in innovations that help all members achieve better health while more effectively managing health care costs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.