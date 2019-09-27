VCU Health System is selling a majority stake in its health insurance managed care plan business.
Virginia Premier Health Plan Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VCU Health, will be mostly owned by Virginia Beach-based Optima Health Plan, a subsidiary of Sentara Healthcare.
VCU Health will retain a 20 percent ownership in Virginia Premier, which has its corporate offices in downtown Richmond and a major operations center in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County.
The deal is expected to be finalized by the spring 2020, pending state and federal regulatory approvals. Terms were not disclosed.
The companies said the agreement will bring together two Virginia-based organizations with deep roots in the Medicaid program. Optima Health and Virginia Premier are two of the state’s original Medicaid managed care organizations.
Virginia Premier, founded in 1995 as a Medicaid HMO, was the state's first nonprofit managed care organization. It has about 280,000 members statewide in its Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance exchange programs.
It also provides third-party administrative services and runs the Virginia Premier Neighborhood Health Clinic in Roanoke.
Optima Health provides health insurance coverage to more than 510,000 members through its Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance programs.
“Both health plans are pioneers in managed Medicaid programs, and we share a long history of caring for Virginia’s most vulnerable residents,” said Linda Hines, CEO of Virginia Premier. “Together, we are strategically positioned to enhance benefits to our members and continue investing in our communities. We look forward to sharing the best from each organization to create new solutions to help all members improve their health while more effectively managing health care costs.”
Dennis A. Matheis, president of Optima Health and executive vice president of Sentara Healthcare, said Optima Health and Virginia Premier share similar cultures and values. “Together, we will be better positioned to increase access to quality care, achieve greater efficiencies, and develop new services to improve our members’ overall experience.”
Optima Health and Virginia Premier said both health plan members will continue to have access to their doctor and the same benefits and will continue to use their current insurance card.
