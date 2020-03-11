VCU Health System is expanding its footprint to the Northern Neck.
VCU Health plans to acquire the 67-bed Riverside Tappahannock Hospital in Essex County, the two health systems announced Tuesday.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The deal also calls for VCU Health to acquire Riverside's related services, including the Riverside physician practices located in Tappahannock, Warsaw, King William and Callao as well as Tappahannock Urgent Care.
VCU Health expects to close on the acquisition this summer.
The purchase further extends the collaboration between VCU Health and the community hospital as well as building on an existing partnership that Riverside Tappahannock Hospital has had with VCU Massey Cancer Center since 2019.
VCU Health’s acquisition will improve the overall patient experience in that region, said Dr. Mike Dacey, Riverside's president and chief operating officer.
“Historically, residents in this area have had to travel as far as Richmond to receive levels of care that cannot be provided locally at our Tappahannock-area facilities due to the high level of specialization needed,” Dacey said.
“Rural hospitals thrive – and community health care benefits – when there is a strong connection to specialized services provided by a larger network,” said Liz Martin, president of Riverside Tappahannock Hospital. “This transition will continue to ensure that patients across the Northern Neck can receive excellent care locally at the same time they have access to the continuity of services available through VCU Health System’s acclaimed medical center.”
Riverside Health System, the Newport News-based company that operates five acute care hospitals and a behavioral health hospital, acquired the former Tidewater Memorial Hospital in June 1989.
The independent hospital had filed for bankruptcy protection after defaulting on millions of dollars in bonds. Riverside acquired Tidewater Memorial by honoring its debt of nearly $11 million and paying $1.3 million for acreage surrounding the hospital.
In addition to the acquisition, Riverside Health System and VCU Health System announced Tuesday that they have agreed to a more formal affiliation for several clinical, research and education initiatives.
The health systems said they have identified several areas of opportunity, with some of them currently in operation and many more in the planning stages. Riverside said it also plans to work with VCU Health System to grow Riverside's existing medical education programs at both the medical school and residency levels.
“This partnership with VCU Health System will further advance our ability to offer advanced clinical services more locally and provide a more seamless experience of care for patients who require referral outside of our system,” Dacey said.
The health systems said the next steps will include discussions involving leaders from both organizations to prioritize and plan on how to best work together.
