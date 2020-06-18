With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to keep hundreds of thousands of Virginians out of work, Virginia Employment Commission officials said Thursday that the agency is reviewing more than 12,000 cases in which people claiming benefits have refused offers to return to work.
Those cases will need to go through an administrative review, VEC officials said. It wasn’t clear from the agency’s data how many of those work refusals were because of workplace health concerns stemming from the pandemic or other reasons.
The reports of people refusing work have come from different sources, officials said. They include people who have claimed unemployment insurance benefits but who self-reported to the VEC that they have declined work offers. They also include businesses or other employers that have reported to the agency that some employees have refused to return to work.
William Walton, the state’s director of unemployment insurance, said the VEC has heard from some employers about employees declining to go back to work because they have been drawing unemployment benefits.
Under the CARES Act passed by Congress in March, unemployment benefits were enhanced by $600 per week. So in Virginia, when adding the maximum weekly benefit the state pays, some residents could get as much as $978 per week.
That extra $600 per week is set to expire July 25 unless Congress extends the program.
Walton noted that “on the worker side, the reasons are varied” for work refusals. Some unemployed people have said a doctor advised them not to return to work because of health conditions that could put them at risk.
In such cases, the VEC will review a person’s request for continued benefits, but claimants need to provide documentation to the agency showing why they cannot go back to work, officials said.
People drawing unemployment benefits are generally expected to return to work if they are given an opportunity to do so, but there are exceptions that the VEC will consider when determining whether someone can decline work and remain eligible for benefits.
Those other reasons could include a lack of child care or caring for someone who is sick. In both cases, however, the VEC will have to review the claim to determine eligibility.
“Just because we have identified a [job] refusal does not mean someone will be denied” benefits, Walton said. But people who have refused a work offer need to provide “substantive” reasons why.
Under the law, an employer is not required to maintain an open position for an employee who refuses to return to work or who voluntarily quit, the VEC said.
***
The agency said Thursday that in the 13 weeks since March 15, it has received 849,486 initial claims for unemployment benefits in Virginia. About 75% of claims have been paid out, totaling more than $4.2 billion.
For the filing week that ended June 13, the VEC got 27,186 initial claims for unemployment benefits. That was down by 2,045 from the previous week.
While claims have been declining, “that level of 27,000 is a very high number, given the historical numbers,” Walton said. Historically, a normal week would be about 2,000 claims.
Continued claims for benefits totaled 386,893, down 9,163 from the previous week but 367,430 higher that the comparable week in 2019, when the figure was only 19,463 continued claims.
The VEC said administrative hearings are pending for about 79,000 claims. Many of these cases involve circumstances in which an applicant reported being out of work for a reason other than layoff or furlough, or an employer has disputed an applicant’s reason for being out of work.
***
Nationally, U.S. employers are still shedding jobs at a heavy rate — a trend that points to a slow and prolonged recovery from the recession.
The number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits barely fell last week to 1.5 million, the government said Thursday. That was down from a peak of nearly 7 million in March, and it marked an 11th straight weekly drop. But the number is still more than twice the record high from before the pandemic. And the total number of people receiving jobless aid remains a lofty 20.5 million.
The figures surprised and disappointed analysts who had expected far fewer people to seek unemployment aid as states increasingly reopen their economies and businesses recall some laid-off people to work.
The data also raised concerns that some recent layoffs may reflect permanent losses as companies restructure businesses, rather than temporary cuts in response to government-ordered closures.
