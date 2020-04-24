The owners of a Richmond startup consulting firm have decided to branch out and create a venture capital fund to invest in pre-seed and early-seed businesses.
Gabe Hill and Bryce Robertson hope to raise $10 million in the newly launched V12 Venture Partners fund to invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs.
"We spent the last six months advising and consulting startup businesses," said Hill, one of the fund's general partners. "We immediately came to the decision that there are two immediate needs startups are challenged with. The long-term need is for capital to continue their growth period and the access to the people who have capital."
The venture firm hasn't raised any money yet, but more than 10 local and regional startups have reached out in the past couple of days since launching to express interest in partnering with V12 Venture, Hill said.
"Not only are there companies already trying to send us pitches [for funding], we're also speaking with potential limited partners," said Robertson, V12 Venture's other general partner.
The focus on the fund will be startups in the Richmond region and beyond. "The mid-Atlantic is our sweet spot," Hill said.
V12 Venture wants to focus on millennial-owned and millennial-led businesses, Robertson said. "We want to take a look at the great ideas from millennial-led businesses."
Robertson and Hill founded V12 Consulting Group, which has been operating for the past six months by consulting with about 15 startup businesses.
Hill, 24, graduated last year from Harvard Business School. He received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
He said he has worked in management-level positions with high-growth startups. He co-founded The 804 Club for Young Professionals, a growing networking group for local professionals,
Robertson, 32, graduated from Cornell University in 2010 and Villanova law school in 2013. He is a business and immigration attorney who was a candidate to represent the 7th District on the Richmond School Board in 2018 but lost.
