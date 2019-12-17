The Richmond-based venture capital firm NRV has led a $15 million investment in a Harrisonburg-based organic meat company that buys from family-owned farms in Virginia.
NRV is one of several investors in the funding round for Shenandoah Valley Organic, or SVO, which sells organically raised chicken under the Farmer Focus brand name.
"They are a young company that has been really rapidly growing out of Harrisonburg," said Laura Markley, managing director for NRV. Markley said the company fits NRV's investment model that seeks early-stage, high-growth companies with strong leadership teams.
Founded in 2014 by Corwin Heatwole, a sixth-generation farmer, SVO contracts with farmers in the Shenandoah Valley to raise chickens. The business model allows farmers to retain more ownership over their farms while also providing traceable, organic meat.
"SVO has a strong supply chain of high-quality organic meat," Markley said, adding that the company is looking to develop into a "platform brand" offering a variety of organic meats.
Heatwole said in a statement that the investment will allow SVO to expand its retail sales footprint.
Other participants in the investment round included Open Prairie, along with existing investors S2G Ventures and Middleland Capital’s VTC Innovation Fund. Open Prairie, an Illinois-based private equity fund, also recently participated in a funding round for Nutriati, a Henrico County-based company that makes plant-based food ingredients.
The investment is the seventh from NRV's current fund, which is called the NRV Early Stage Growth Fund. In 2017, NRV assembled $33 million for the fund from 83 investors across Virginia.
NRV focuses its investments on companies based in Virginia. In August, it led a $2 million investment round in a Norfolk startup business, Ario Technologies Inc., which makes augmented reality software.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.