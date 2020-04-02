Virginia has logged more jobless claims in the past two weeks than it did for all of 2019 as efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus took a toll on the state's economy.
The state reported a record 112,487 in weekly jobless benefit claims, soaring 14 times more for the period ending March 28 compared with the record-setting levels from the previous week, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday. There were 46,277 jobless claims in the previous week.
Jobless claims for the week ending March 7, before the virus hit the state's job market, was 2,054.
For the past two weeks, Virginia had recorded 158,774 jobless claims, surpassing the 134,957 initial claims filed for all of last year.
Virginia had the sixth highest year-over-year weekly increase in the U.S., soaring 533% last week from the same week in 2019, according to analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.
From the beginning of the year, Virginia's unemployment claims have soared 348% - making it the nation's fifth highest increase, WalletHub said.
In the Richmond region — Richmond and the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover — the week-over-week claims for jobless benefits rose 86%.
The region had 14,101 claims, up from the 7,589 claims the previous week and the 294 claims for the week that ended March 14.
The city of Richmond had the largest number of jobless claims among the four localities in the region, with 4,504 claims last week and 3,070 claims the week before that.
Chesterfield had the next highest number of claims at 4,219, while Henrico had 4,145 and Hanover had 1,233 claims.
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier, the U.S. Labor Department said.
Combined with last week's report that 3.3 million people sought unemployment aid two weeks ago, the U.S. economy has now suffered nearly 10 million layoffs in just the past several weeks — far exceeding the figure for any corresponding period on record.
Applications for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs.
The stunning report Thursday from the Labor Department showed that job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses have shut down across the world.
“This kind of upending of the labor market in such a short time is unheard of,” said Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive think tank.
Further signs of a surging wave of layoffs are likely in the coming weeks.
Seth Carpenter, an economist at Swiss bank UBS, estimates that about one-third of last week's claims had been delayed from the previous week, when state offices that handle unemployment benefits were overwhelmed by a surge of online and telephone claims.
Yet many of those offices in Virginia and elsewhere are still struggling to process all the claims they have received, suggesting more claims will be pushed into the following week.
The magnitude of the layoffs has led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April. That would be more than double the 8.7 million jobs lost during the Great Recession.
The unemployment rate could spike to as high as 15% this month, above the previous record of 10.8% set during a deep recession in 1982.
Employers are slashing their payrolls to try to stay afloat because their revenue has collapsed, especially at restaurants, hotels, gyms, movie theaters and other venues that depend on face-to-face interaction. Auto sales have sunk, and factories have closed.
The reversal in the job market has been dizzying. Four weeks ago, weekly unemployment claims amounted to only 211,000, near a 50-year low. Since then, they have jumped 30-fold.
“Four years of jobs gains have evaporated in the span of two weeks,” said Daniel Zhao, an economist at the jobs website Glassdoor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
It’s sad to think how the totally inept handling of the coronavirus by the president-impeached is undoing all the great uninterrupted years job and stock growth from President Obama’s leadership.
Time for another Democratic President to take the reigns and clean up the second national mess in a row caused by a republican president.
Tyrone it’s equally as sad how Pelosi and her thugs constantly delayed the vote for relief in order to ensure funding to support such critical and essential venues like the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
Another Democrat President? You’re not only stupid but clearly delusional.
It’s even sadder how republicans delayed final approval in the House, AFTER the Senate and House had come to agreement, because they wouldn’t agree to unanimous approval from republicans in the House and had to delay while everyone returned to Washington.
But then the president-impeached DID finally get to put his name to the most expensive package of US government socialism of the century!
Even Argentinians are pointing at Rump’s bill and claiming “ ¡Estados Unidos es socialista!”
Time for another Democratic President to come in and clean up another republican president’s failures.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.