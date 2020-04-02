Get all the latest local and national COVID-19 coverage and more for just $3 for the first 3 months.

Jobless claims

Initial jobless benefit claims soared in the Richmond region for the week that ended March 28 compared with the previous week.

Richmond: 4,504 claims last week, up from 3,070 claims the week before

Henrico County: 4,145 claims, up from 2,096

Chesterfield County: 4,219 claims, up from 1,970

Hanover County: 1,233 claims, up from 453

Source: Virginia Employment Commission