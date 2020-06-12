Virginia Housing logo

Virginia Housing Development Authority has a new name — simply Virginia Housing.

“Our shorter name, Virginia Housing, and our refreshed logo more clearly identify who we are and what we do,” said Susan Dewey, Virginia Housing’s CEO who joined the entity in 1999 as executive director of the Virginia Housing Development Authority.

Virginia Housing is a self-supporting, not-for-profit housing finance agency — one of the largest state housing finance agencies in the country.

Its mission is to provide financing for quality, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income Virginians. It provides mortgages for first-time homebuyers as well as financing for apartment communities and neighborhood revitalization efforts.

The quasi-government agency, created in 1972 by the General Assembly, receives oversight from the state but no state tax dollars for its programs and operations. Instead, it raises money in the capital markets and contributes a portion of its net revenues each year to help with Virginia’s most difficult housing needs.

The agency has provided more than 219,000 home loans and financed more than 128,000 rental units from when it was created through June 30, 2019.

For the fiscal year that ended last June, Virginia Housing financed nearly 6,700 home loans totaling $1.3 billion and financed more than 5,600 rental units for a total of $723 million.

