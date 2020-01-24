Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.6% from November to December, as the state's labor force grew and the number of people who were counted as employed increased.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6% in December was down from 2.8% in December 2018, state officials announced Friday.
Virginia's jobless rate remained well below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.5%.
Employers in Virginia added a net total of 45,200 jobs from December 2018 to December 2019, a job-growth rate of 1.1%, which lagged the national job-growth rate of 1.4% for the same period.
In the Richmond region, employers added a net total of 12,300 jobs from December 2018 to December 2019, a job growth rate of 1.8%.
The state's unemployment rate held steady as the labor force expanded for the 18th consecutive month in December, growing by 14,058 people, or 0.3%, to a new high of 4,454,888.
As the labor force grew, the number of Virginia residents who were counted as unemployed rose by 324 in December. The number of people counted as employed increased by 13,734 to 4,338,521.
The December unemployment rates for the Richmond region and other metropolitan areas in Virginia are scheduled to be released on Feb. 5.
