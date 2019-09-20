Virginia’s unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percent from July to August to 2.8% as the state's labor force continued to grow.
The jobless rate was unchanged from a year ago in August, state officials announced Friday.
Virginia had the sixth lowest jobless rate in the nation in August along with Colorado and Utah. The national rate was unchanged in August at 3.7%.
The rates have been adjusted for seasonal factors that can temporarily affect employment.
Virginia's unemployment rate fell as the state's labor force expanded for the 14th consecutive month, growing by 14,204, or 0.3% to set a new high of more than 4.4 million. The number of people counted as unemployed in the state dropped by 3,551 from July to August.
"The latest jobs report for Virginia was mostly upbeat," said Joseph Mengedoth, associate regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Employers in the state added a net total of 1,200 new jobs in August, while an initial job gain reported in July of 3,400 jobs was revised up substantially to 13,400 net new jobs, Mengedoth said.
So far in 2019, employers in the state have added an average of about 4,200 jobs per month, slightly outpacing last year’s average through August 2018 of about 3,600 jobs per month, Mengedoth said.
From August 2018 to August 2019, employers in Virginia added a net total 36,700 jobs, a job growth rate of 0.9%, which lagged behind the national job growth rate of 1.4% for the same period.
During the same 12-month period, job gains occurred in nine of the 11 major industry divisions in Virginia, including private education and health services, leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, and construction.
In the Richmond region, employers added a net total of 5,400 jobs from August 2018 to August 2019, a job-growth rate of 0.8%.
