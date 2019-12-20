Virginia’s low unemployment rate held steady in November as the labor force continued to grow and employers added a net total of 17,700 jobs from October.
The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in November, unchanged from October but down from 2.8% in November 2018, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Friday.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained below the national rate, which decreased one-tenth of a percent to 3.5%.
"The November employment report was a good report for Virginia - the state looks poised to end the year with employment growth around the same as, or slightly stronger than, 2018," said Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, vice president and economist for regional and community analysis at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
In November, the state's labor force expanded for the 17th straight month, growing by by 13,326, or 0.3%, to a new high of 4,441,018.
From November 2018 to November 2019, employers in the state added a net total of 40,100 jobs, for a job growth rate of 1%.
The strongest gain was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which added almost 20,000 jobs, or 4.8 percent growth. Manufacturing employment also grew notably over the 12-month period - 2.4 percent - to add almost 6,000 jobs. The education and health services industry grew 2.3 percent, adding 12,300 jobs.
The state has gained about 3,700 jobs per month on average this year through November, stronger than the 2,700 job per month average gain in 2018, Waddell said.
Employers in the Richmond area added a net total of 11,000 jobs from November 2018 to November 2019, a 1.6 percent growth rate.
