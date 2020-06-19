Virginia's job market rebounded a bit from April to May, but unemployment remained historically high as the coronavirus pandemic kept some businesses closed and hundreds of thousands of people out of work.
The state's jobless rate stood at 9.4% in May, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Friday. That was down from 11.2% in April.
The number of people counted as unemployed fell by fell by 78,144 in May – a sign that some businesses have been able to reopen enough to bring some employees back to work. Yet the jobless number in Virginia was still massive, at almost 404,000.
May's 9.4% unemployment rate was up from just 2.6% in February, before the pandemic forced businesses across the state to close.
By comparison, during the Great Recession of 2009, Virginia's unemployment rate peaked at 7.5% in February 2010. Previously, the highest jobless rate the state recorded since 1976 was 7.9% in December 1982, said Christine Chmura, the CEO and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics, a research firm in Richmond.
Still, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employment "is a little milder in Virginia when compared to the U.S." Chmura said. The national unemployment rate stood at 13.3 percent in May.
From February to April, almost 440,000 jobs were lost in Virginia, said economist Joe Mengedoth with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. That loss was equivalent to about 11% of total employment in the state – and about the same as the number of job gains that were seen in Virginia over the past 10 years.
The leisure and hospitality industry, the sector hit hardest by pandemic-related closures, lost almost 40% of its jobs between February and April.
Friday's' report showed a slight rebound, with employers adding a net total of 19,800 jobs in May, Mengedoth said. Private-sector businesses added nearly 41,000 – a recovery of about 10% of the losses incurred in the past two months – but the government sector lost about 21,000 jobs.
Most new jobs were added in the leisure and hospitality industry, especially in food services and accommodation. The sector that added a net of 20,800 jobs.
Professional and business services, one of the state's highest-paying job sectors, added 10,200 jobs in May.
A few other industries lost more jobs in May. Manufacturing employment declined by about 1,300, while 1,100 were cut from the information industry and 700 were lost in financial services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Good news!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.