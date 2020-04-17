Virginia's unemployment rate stood at 3.3% in March, according to government numbers released Friday, but that doesn't tell the full story.
The jobless rate was calculated using data collected before the worst of the job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The data was collected for the week that ended March 14, before the surge in weekly unemployment benefit claims were filed.
Still, the unemployment rate jumped to 3.3% in March from 2.6% in February as an additional 29,709 Virginians became unemployed.
Since mid-March, the coronavirus outbreak has forced countless businesses across the state to close, laying off or furloughing employees. In the past four weeks, 410,762 Virginians have filed for unemployment benefits, or about 9% of the state's workforce.
The jobless rate for April could be expected to reach 8% to 8.5% and continue rising in May and June, said Sonya Waddell, a vice president and economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. "The longer this lasts, the worse the effect is going to be," Waddell said.
Virginia's economy had entered the downturn with more than six years of positive employment growth. Until the coronavirus outbreak hit, employers in the state had added a net total of about 22,700 jobs in March compared with the same month in 2019.
The figures released Friday captured some of the initial job losses by industry. Eight of the 11 major industry sectors lost jobs, with the leisure and hospitality losing the most - 14,800 jobs - followed by private education and health services losing 7,100 jobs. The professional and business services sector lost 4,700 jobs.
The nearly $350 billion in federal stimulus funds that are flowing to small businesses, primarily aimed at helping them keep employees on their payrolls, could blunt some of the unemployment, but it is designed only to last about eight weeks, said Renee Haltom, a vice president and regional executive at the Richmond Fed.
"A lot of what I am hearing from the smaller businesses is the eight weeks of payroll it covers is helpful and they are grateful, but it is just not long enough," Haltom said. It buys businesses some time, but "what happens at week nine?" she said.
