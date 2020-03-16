Malls in the Richmond region are opening late and closing early to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, movie theaters - notably Bow Tie's Movieland at Boulevard Square in Richmond and the Byrd Theatre in Carytown - are closing temporarily or reducing the audience by 50% because of the coronavirus.
Short Pump Town Center, the region's largest shopping mall, announced Monday March 16 that it has begun reducing its operating hours from noon to 7 p.m. daily except for Sunday, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Before the announcement, the open-air regional shopping mall in western Henrico County had opened earlier in the day and closed around 9 p.m.
"We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers," Short Pump Town Center said in a statement. "We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures."
For instance, the Apple store at the mall is temporarily closed until March 27. Apple announced Friday that it was temporarily closing all of its stores in the U.S. and across the world - except those in China.
Chesterfield Towne Center also changed its hours, now operating between noon and 7 p.m. daily except for Sunday, when the hours are noon to 6 p.m.
Regency mall and Virginia Center Commons, both in Henrico County, have reduced hours daily from noon to 6 p.m. until further notice, said Steve Bonniville, Regency's general manager.
"Doing this gives us more time before and after hours to conduct additional deep cleaning throughout the center," Bonniville said.
Before, Regency and Virginia Center Commons operated 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights has normal operating hours - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Starting Tuesday, Movieland at Boulevard Square will close temporarily until further notice, the company said Monday.
“Over the past week or so, Bow Tie Cinemas has embarked on a rigid schedule of deep cleaning, and has instituted a 50% capacity policy where we are only selling up to half of the seats in every auditorium. We’ve encouraged parties to social distance in the theaters unless they are together,” Joseph Masher, Bow Tie's chief operating officer, said via email.
“That being said, to help curb the spread of Covid-19, we will voluntarily completely shut down Movieland at Boulevard Square and the Criterion Cinemas at Movieland until further notice. The theaters are open [Monday] through their first evening show, and will close afterward. We are deeply concerned about the safety of our guests and employees and are hoping this passes quickly. We will resume normal operations as soon as possible.”
The Byrd Theatre has also decided to close temporarily due to coronavirus concerns.
Regal Theaters, such as Regal Virginia Center and Regal Short Pump, has reduced its auditorium capacity by 50% and are encouraging distance between groups.
AMC theaters, such as AMC Dine-In at 1100 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield, also has reduced capacity in each of its auditoriums by at least 50%, now through April 30.
Box office ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years in North America, leading to one of Hollywood's worst weekends on record. More people went to the movies the weekend after Sept. 11, 2001, than over this past weekend.
